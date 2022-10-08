Mills gets a kick out of overtime for victory





It may be a bit too early in the season for Mills Coach Cortez Lee to put into context just how big Friday's win against Pine Bluff was, but he and the Comets' reaction afterwards gave fans a pretty good idea.

Q.J. King booted the game-winning extra point in overtime to catapult Mills to a thrilling 19-18 victory over the Zebras in front of near capacity crowd at Comet Stadium.

"Oh man, this is huge," a smiling Lee said following his team's come-from-behind win. "These guys, I just can't say enough about them. They stuck with it all game. I mean, this was truly just a battle, in my opinion, between two equally talented teams on both sides of the ball.

"It was going to come down to who had the ball last or who made the biggest play, and as it turns out, our special teams was the one that made the biggest play."

King's kick certainly spoke louder than any other for Class 5A No. 4 Mills (7-0, 5-0 5A-Central), which remained unbeaten. But the Comets had to snap out of some second-half doldrums to keep its perfect mark intact.

After putting up almost 200 yards in the first half, Mills was held to less than 70 after halftime. On one drive, the Comets lost 25 yards thanks to back-to-back negative plays and a penalty.

Also, Mills quarterback Achillies Ringo was sacked five times in the third and fourth quarters and eight times overall. The junior, who came in averaging nearly 300 yards passing, was held to 165 yards on 12-of-21 attempts.

Still, the Comets found a way to pull out a pivotal win over a Zebras team that gave them all they wanted.

After trailing 12-6 at halftime, Pine Bluff (4-2, 3-2) tied the game at 12-12 on a 9-yard touchdown run from Tyrea Campbell with 9:39 left in the fourth quarter and had opportunities late to win in regulation. But two turnovers in the final 2:11, including a fumble with 19 seconds remaining, ruined those chances.

Pine Bluff received the ball first in the extra session and scored on William Howell's 21-yard touchdown pass to Blake Hegwood. The two-point conversion, however, came up short.

Mills then took over and got a 3-yard touchdown run from Jabrae Shaw, who also came up with an interception to put a stop to one of Pine Bluff's final two drives of the fourth quarter. The Comets lined up for their own two-point conversion but were called for a false start.

Because of the penalty, Lee sent in King to attempt what amounted to a 25-yard extra point. The senior's kick cleared the bar by a foot and a half, which prompted a wild celebration on the sidelines.

"We work on that situation every single day," Lee said. "I've always had the notion of going for two because I like scoring, but we were like, 'forget it, let's kick it.' And fortunately, it worked out."

Both came in averaging well over 30 points, but scoring was at a minimum in the first half, thanks mostly to time-consuming drives by Mills.

The Comets had the ball for nearly 17 minutes, held a 32-13 edge in snaps and had more that twice as much yardage (181-79) yet held only a slim 6-point lead at halftime.

Mills took the opening kickoff and moved 62 yards in 8 plays, with Ringo delivering a 17-yard touchdown strike to Anton Pierce, to grab a 6-0 with 5:38 left in the first quarter.

Pine Bluff nearly duplicated what Mills did on its initial possession to tie the game. Howell broke two tackles and scored from four yards out to cap an 8-play, 64-yard march to tie the game at 6-6.

The Comets had their next drive – a 15-play march – end in a fumble at the Zebras' 31, but they made amends just before the half on Ringo's 19-yard scoring toss to King with 11.7 seconds left in the second quarter.

Things turned around in the third quarter for Pine Bluff, which applied pressure to Ringo virtually every time he dropped back. The Zebras would later use a 12-play, 61-yard drive to tie it on Hegwood's run before the game eventually went to overtime.

"Our program was down before I got here," Lee explained. "But guys listened to me, they stay disciplined. ... when I get to see young men succeed, have fun and grow, that's what it's all about. I'm just so proud of them."









Gallery: Mills vs. Pine Bluff football







