MOUNT IDA 72, LAFAYETTE COUNTY 24

MOUNT IDA -- The Lions (4-1, 2-0) ran for more than 500 yards without throwing a pass in cruising to a 2A-3 conference win over the Cougars (0-6, 0-3).

Mount Ida rushed 56 times for 510 yards, led by Jacob Westfield's 142 yards and 3 scores on 20 carries. Lane Nolan ran 9 times for 133 yards and two TDs for the Lions; Drayton Standridge ran 18 times for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns; and Karter Rowton added 126 yards and 3 scores on 9 carries.

Chandler Perkins made 10-of-10 extra points for Mount Ida.