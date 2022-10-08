Walmart Museum

moving temporarily

The Walmart Museum on Bentonville's downtown square is temporarily moving to a nearby location while its permanent home gets some extensive renovations.

Walmart Inc. said on its corporate blog Friday that the museum will be housed at The Ledger, 240 S. Main St., starting Nov. 1. The renovations are expected to continue through spring 2024.

Cindy Marsiglio, Walmart's senior vice president of corporate real estate, said the remodel is intended to make the museum "more inclusive, accessible and interactive."

The changes will include larger exhibit space, new educational spaces and an "enhanced" rooftop patio, Marsiglio said.

More information about the museum's temporary home and visiting hours can be found at walmartmuseum.com.

The museum opened as the Walmart Visitor Center in the original Walton's 5&10 building in 1990, two years before Walmart founder Sam Walton's death.

After a 2011 remodel that incorporated the Terry Block building next door, it was renamed the Walmart Museum in 2012.

The museum is a popular stop for employees from around the world during shareholders week.

-- Serenah McKay

Walmart to acquire

robotics company

Walmart Inc. plans to buy a grocery robotics company that it says will speed up order fulfillment.

The retailer said Thursday that it has worked with Alert Innovation since 2016 and started testing its fully autonomous bots at a Walmart fulfillment center in Salem, N.H., in late 2019.

Neither company disclosed the terms of the deal.

The bot technology built specifically for Walmart is used at its market fulfillment centers, which are modular warehouses built inside or added on to a store.

Alert's bots can retrieve and dispense items for online grocery orders by moving horizontally, laterally and vertically with any lifts or conveyors, Walmart said. This reduces space limitations and eliminates the need to pause the entire system for bot maintenance, the company said.

These abilities will help Walmart get orders to customers more quickly, said David Guggina, senior vice president of innovation and automation for Walmart U.S.

Guggina said Walmart will continue to modernize its supply chain operations through investments in robotics and automation.

-- Serenah McKay

Arkansas Index falls

by 10.37 in session

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 732.05, down 10.37.

Dillard's Inc. shares rose 2.6% to lead the index while Uniti Group shares fell 3.5%. ArcBest Corp. shares fell 3.3%. The index is down 7.1% since the start of the year.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.