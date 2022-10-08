NFL Capsules

Giants at Packers

8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

SERIES Packers lead 29-23-2; Packers beat Giants 31-13 on Dec. 1, 2019

LAST WEEK Packers beat Patriots 27-24 in OT; Giants beat Bears 20-12

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTSVS.PACKERS (RK)

(1) 192.5RUSH145.0 (7)

(31) 139.5PASS232.5 (16)

(22) 332.0YARDS377.5 (6)

(T18) 19.0POINTS18.8 (T21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTSVS.PACKERS (RK)

(28) 141.0RUSH126.8 (22)

(8) 191.3PASS168.0 (3)

(15) 332.3YARDS294.8 (5)

(T9) 17.8POINTS17.3 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH This is the first NFL game in London featuring two teams with winning records, as the Giants and Packers enter today's matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium each at 3-1.

Steelers at Bills

Noon (CBS)

SERIES Steelers lead 15-10; Steelers beat Bills 23-16 on Sept. 12, 2021

LAST WEEK Steelers lost to Jets 24-20; Bills won at Ravens 23-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.BILLS (RK)

(23) 97.3RUSH115.5 (12)

(28) 181.5PASS297.0 (2)

(30) 278.8YARDS412.5 (3)

(T23) 18.5POINTS28.5 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.BILLS (RK)

(24) 131.5RUSH83.8 (3)

(21) 251.5PASS150.8 (1)

(24) 383.0YARDS234.5 (T1)

(15) 22.5POINTS14.5 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH Steelers QB Kenny Pickett is making his first start in the NFL after taking over for Mitch Trubisky during last week's game vs. Jets.

Seahawks at Saints

Noon (Fox)

SERIES Saints lead 9-6; Saints beat Seahawks 13-10 on Oct. 25, 2021

LAST WEEK Seahawks won at Lions 48-45; Saints lost to Vikings 28-25

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.SAINTS (RK)

(13) 114.8RUSH111.5 (16)

(12) 246.3PASS252.8 (9)

(10) 361.0YARDS364.3 (9)

(11) 23.8POINTS19.0 (T18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.SAINTS (RK)

(29) 154.0RUSH124.8 (20)

(T28) 274.0PASS203.5 (9)

(31) 428.0YARDS328.3 (12)

(31) 28.8POINTS24.0 (T20)

WHAT TO WATCH Seattle's running game got going last week vs. Lions, with Rashaad Penny rushing for 151 yards and 2 TD in a 48-45 win at Detroit.

Falcons at Bucs

Noon

SERIES Bucs lead 29-28; Bucs beat Falcons 30-17 on Dec. 5, 2021

LAST WEEK Falcons beat Browns 23-20; Bucs lost to Chiefs 41-31

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.BUCS (RK)

(4) 168.0RUSH65.3 (31)

(29) 181.0PASS251.8 (11)

(15) 349.0YARDS317.0 (25)

(8) 25.8POINTS20.5 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.BUCS (RK)

(21) 126.3RUSH106.8 (12)

(25) 260.0PASS214.3 (14)

(25) 386.3YARDS321.0 (8)

(25) 25.3POINTS17.0 (T5)

WHAT TO WATCH RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is on IR, so the Falcons will be turning to Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley to help keep the Atlanta running game moving.

Bears at Vikings

Noon

SERIES Vikings lead 63-56-2; Vikings beat Bears 31-17 on Jan. 9, 2022

LAST WEEK Bears lost at Giants 20-12; Vikings beat Saints 28-25

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(3) 177.3RUSH98.0 (22)

(32) 97.5PASS246.0 (13)

(31) 274.8YARDS344.0 (17)

(31) 16.0POINTS21.5 (15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(32) 183.3RUSH131.0 (23)

(4) 168.5PASS263.5 (26)

(21) 351.8YARDS394.5 (27)

(11) 19.3POINTS20.0 (12)

WHAT TO WATCH Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has at least 1 TD pass in 34 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.

Lions at Patriots

Noon

SERIES Patriots lead 7-5; Lions beat Patriots 26-10 on Sept. 23, 2018

LAST WEEK Lions lost to Seahawks 48-45; Patriots lost at Packers 27-24 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(6) 164.0RUSH128.5 (10)

(5) 272.8PASS212.8 (22)

(1) 436.8YARDS341.3 (18)

(1) 35.0POINTS18.5 (T23)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(30) 165.5RUSH135.8 (26)

(30) 279.3PASS211.0 (11)

(32) 444.8YARDS346.8 (19)

(32) 35.3POINTS24.5 (22)

WHAT TO WATCH Patriots offensive line coach Matt Patricia was the Lions' head coach from 2018-20. Patricia is currently calling plays on offense for New England, which is 1-3.

Texans at Jaguars

Noon

SERIES Texans lead 27-13; Texans beat Jaguars 30-16 on Dec. 19, 2021

LAST WEEK Texans lost to Chargers 34-24; Jaguars lost at Eagles 29-21

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(25) 95.0RUSH110.3 (17)

(24) 207.0PASS226.3 (T18)

(27) 302.0YARDS336.5 (20)

(T25) 18.3POINTS26.3 (T6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(31) 172.0RUSH93.8 (8)

(18) 240.3PASS236.5 (16)

(29) 412.3YARDS330.3 (14)

(17) 23.3POINTS16.8 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH Houston (0-3-1) remains the only winless team in the NFL, with a tie vs. Indianapolis and losses to Denver, Chicago and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chargers at Browns

Noon

SERIES Chargers lead 18-9-1; Chargers beat Browns 47-42 on Oct. 10, 2021

LAST WEEK Chargers won at Texans 34-24; Browns lost at Falcons 23-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.BROWNS (RK)

(32) 64.5RUSH187.3 (2)

(1) 307.3PASS197.5 (25)

(7) 371.8YARDS384.8 (T4)

(12) 23.0POINTS26.3 (T6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.BROWNS (RK)

(T14) 109.8RUSH113.3 (17)

(17) 239.8PASS212.8 (13)

(20) 349.5YARDS326.0 (9)

(30) 27.0POINTS23.8 (19)

WHAT TO WATCH Browns DE Myles Garrett is expected to return after a one-game absence stemming from injuries sustained in a car accident Sept. 26 in Ohio.

Dolphins at Jets

Noon

SERIES Dolphins lead 56-55-1; Dolphins lead Jets 31-24

LAST WEEK Dolphins lost at Bengals 27-15; Jets beat Steelers 24-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.JETS (RK)

(29) 69.3RUSH87.5 (28)

(3) 291.8PASS277.0 (4)

(T10) 361.0YARDS364.5 (8)

(9) 24.5POINTS19.0 (T18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.JETS (RK)

(11) 103.8RUSH108.8 (13)

(31) 299.3PASS217.8 (15)

(28) 403.0YARDS326.5 (10)

(16) 22.8POINTS25.3 (T25)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Teddy Bridgewater will make his first start of the season for the Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) out. Bridgewater was 14-of-23 passing for 193 yards with a TD and INT last week in relief at Cincinnati.

Titans at Commanders

Noon

SERIES Titans lead 7-6; Titans beat Washington 25-16

LAST WEEK Titans won at Colts 24-17; Commanders lost at Dallas 25-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TITANSVS.WASH. (RK)

(20) 102.3RUSH100.5 (21)

(27) 185.3PASS230.3 (17)

(29) 287.5YARDS330.8 (23)

(T21) 18.8POINTS18.3 (T25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TITANSVS.WASH. (RK)

(19) 118.3RUSH112.0 (16)

(T28) 274.0PASS259.8 (24)

(26) 392.3YARDS371.8 (23)

(T25) 25.3POINTS26.8 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH Titans RB Derrick Henry had his best game of the season last week at Colts, rushing for 114 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee's 24-17 win.

49ers at Panthers

3:05 p.m.

SERIES Panthers lead 13-8; 49ers beat Panthers 51-13

LAST WEEK 49ers beat Rams 24-9; Panthers lost to Cardinals 26-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(9) 135.3RUSH96.3 (24)

(26) 189.3PASS166.0 (30)

(24) 324.5YARDS262.3 (32)

(T27) 17.8POINTS19.5 (17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(2) 73.3RUSH134.0 (25)

(2) 161.3PASS212.0 (12)

(T1) 234.5YARDS346.0 (18)

(1) 11.5POINTS21.3 (T13)

WHAT TO WATCH The 49ers defense is first in points allowed (11.5) and tied for first in yards allowed (234.5) through four games.

Eagles at Cardinals

3:25 p.m.

SERIES Cardinals lead 58-55-5; Cardinals beat Eagles 33-26

LAST WEEK Eagles beat Jaguars 29-21; Cardinals beat Panthers 26-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLESVS.CARDS (RK)

(5) 165.3RUSH112.0 (15)

(6) 270.3PASS237.5 (15)

(2) 435.5YARDS349.5 (14)

(4) 28.8POINTS22.0 (14)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLESVS.CARDS (RK)

(9) 100.3RUSH87.0 (5)

(7) 177.0PASS255.8 (23)

(3) 277.3YARDS342.8 (17)

(T9) 17.8POINTS25.8 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH The Eagles are the only undefeated team left at 4-0. They're the 7th team since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 to begin a season 4-0 and record 400-plus yards of offense in each game.

Bengals at Ravens

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

SERIES Ravens lead 27-25; Bengals beat Ravens 41-21

LAST WEEK Bengals beat Dolphins 27-15; Ravens lost to Bills 23-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(26) 89.5RUSH142.0 (8)

(8) 257.3PASS217.3 (21)

(16) 346.8YARDS359.3 (12)

(13) 22.8POINTS29.8 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(4) 85.8RUSH109.8 (T14)

(19) 241.8PASS315.3 (32)

(11) 327.5YARDS425.0 (30)

(8) 17.5POINTS25.0 (T23)

WHAT TO WATCH Bengals QB Joe Burrow has 7 TD and zero INT in 3 career starts in prime time games, but those games were on Thursday nights. This will be Burrow's first Sunday night game.

Raiders at Chiefs

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

SERIES Chiefs lead 68-53-2; Chiefs beat Raiders 48-9

LAST WEEK Raiders beat Broncos 32-23; Chiefs won at Bucs 41-31

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERSVS.CHIEFS (RK)

(14) 113.0RUSH117.0 (11)

(14) 243.3PASS267.8 (7)

(13) 356.3YARDS384.8 (T4)

(10) 24.0POINTS32.3 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERSVS.CHIEFS (RK)

(10) 103.3RUSH65.8 (1)

(22) 253.8PASS263.8 (27)

(22) 357.0YARDS329.5 (13)

(T23) 25.0POINTS24.0 (T20)

WHAT TO WATCH Chiefs TE Travis Kelce will look to have his third game in a row with a receiving TD. Kelce had a season-high 9 catches for 92 yards and a TD last week at Tampa Bay.