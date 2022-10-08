North Little Rock 50, Little Rock Southwest 8

North Little Rock (3-3, 2-1 7A-Central) running back Javonte Harris scored three touchdowns on five carries Friday night for a home win over Little Rock Southwest (1-5, 0-3).

Harris' five carries totaled 64 yards. Fellow running back Torrance Moore rushed 8 times for 54 yards and 1 touchdown. North Little Rock quarterback Malachi Gober passed for 66 yards and two scores.

Skyler Easter and De'Marcus Williams combined for three interceptions for North Little Rock's defense. The Charging Wildcats held the Gyphons to 143 yards of offense.