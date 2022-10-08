Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Brad Gates, 42, of 517 E. Whitefish Bay Place in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Gates was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Timothy Mitchell, 45, of 702 E. Summit Loop in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated residential burglary. Mitchell was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

• Daniel Hoerner, 41, of 4800 Springer Blvd. in North Little Rock, was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Hoerner was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.