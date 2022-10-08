OBU to see plenty of new faces

The transfer portal has been extremely good to a lot of college football teams around the country.

Count Southwestern Oklahoma State among that group.

The Bulldogs have brought in a host of newcomers from just about every collegiate division, and it's paid dividends for a once struggling team whose turnaround has been so dramatic that it can no longer be penciled in as a guaranteed victory for anyone, namely those in the Great American Conference.

"Those guys have 30 brand new transfers," said Ouachita Baptist Coach Todd Knight, whose fifth-ranked Tigers will host new-look Southwestern Oklahoma State for homecoming at noon today inside Cliff Harris Stadium in Arkadelphia. "They've got so much athleticism. And when you put transfers together, the longer they play together, the better they get."

The Bulldogs have definitely gotten better under first-year Coach Josh Kirkland.

Southwestern Oklahoma State (3-2, 3-2 GAC) went 0-11 last year and ranked near the bottom in several league categories, including 11th out of 12 teams in total offense (331.9 yds/game), rush defense (214.9 yds/game), sacks (12) and interceptions (5).

This year, they've flipped things entirely. The Bulldogs have the GAC's sixth-best offense (414.2 yds/game) and fourth-best run defense (166.8 yds/game) while leading the league in sacks (21). They also have eight interceptions, which is second only to the 11 picks the University of Arkansas at Monticello has accumulated through five games.

That about-face has certainly caught the attention of Knight, whose had Ouachita Baptist (5-0, 5-0) playing about as well as anyone in NCAA Division II. But the long-time coach knows a good team when he sees one, and he's adamant that Kirkland has one.

Southwestern Oklahoma State brought back a number of starters, including three offensive linemen, but it's appeared to hit the transfer jackpot at its skilled positions.

The Bulldogs' leading passer, rusher and receiver all played at others a year ago and are leading their re-emergence.

Troy Henderson, a 5-10, 175-pound junior, averaged 7 yards a carry last year at Liberty, helping the Flames go 8-5 and land a berth in the Lending Tree Bowl. In his first year with Southwestern Oklahoma State, he's tops on the team in rushing with 252 yards with two touchdowns.

Israel Watson, a 6-2, 215-pound wideout, played at fellow NCAA Division II school New Mexico Highlands, where Kirkland previously served as head coach before coming to Southwestern Oklahoma State. Watson was one of eight players with at least 10 catches for the Cowboys in 2021, but he's leading the Bulldogs with 36 catches for 354 yards and 3 touchdowns after making the move to Weatherford, Okla.

However, it's the quarterback spot that's been perhaps the biggest difference for Southwestern Oklahoma State.

"They've got a Division I guy back there that can really throw it," Knight explained. "He's a big guy that understands the game. He's been a handful all season for teams so we know what we're up against."

Tylan Morton, a transplant from South Alabama, is second in the conference with 1,382 yards on 114-of-189 passing. He's already 517 yards away from surpassing the 1,899 yards that Tanner Griffin led the Bulldogs with last season. Morton's 13 touchdowns also lead the GAC.

"They're playing really well," Knight said. "Their offensive line is big and physical, too. If they get their hands on you, it's done. And defensively, it's the same thing. All of that athleticism on that side of the ball. ... that's a really, really good football team."

The Tigers have been better than good from top to bottom, starting with T.J. Cole on offense. The senior is fifth nationally in rushing yards (687) and tied for eighth in rushing touchdowns (7).

Quarterback Riley Harms is also coming off a strong outing where he completed 88.2% (15 of 17) of his passes in a 48-7 thrashing of Northwestern Oklahoma State a week ago, and the defense continues to thrive with a No. 2 overall ranking in the GAC.

Knight, though, still wants his Tigers to put their best feet forward on homecoming against a program he considers to be on the rise.

"We'll have to play our best football, I'll be honest with you," Knight said. "I think [Southwestern Oklahoma State] is one of the better teams in the league so we've really gotta play good ball. Homecoming is a great time for the university, too, and the enthusiasm will be increased around the game.

"But we've got to come out and play our best because that's a really good football team we're facing."



