GOLF

Shadoff widens her lead

Jodi Ewart Shadoff started out Friday as hot as she finished the day before at the LPGA Mediheal Championship in Camarillo, Calif. She finally hit a few bumps, but not before expanding her lead with a 3-under 69. Ewart Shadoff opened with a 64 at The Saticoy Club by making four consecutive birdies over her last five holes. The 34-year-old from England added three birdies in her opening four holes and looked to be on her way. She sprinkled in enough bogeys to slow her progress and still wound up with a four-shot lead over Paula Reto going into the weekend. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez is tied for third at 6-under 138. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) is at 1-under 143. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) is at even-par 144. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) missed the cut with a 5-over 149.

Pereira ahead by one shot

Mito Pereira of Chile led a parade of players from the International team at the Presidents Cup in the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas on Friday, making birdie on half of his holes for an 8-under 63 that gave him a one-shot lead. Pereira took care of the par 5s at the TPC Summerlin and putted for birdie on every hole except the par-4 12th, where he had to save par from a bunker left of the green. His one lapse was on the seventh hole toward the end of his round when he ran a 20-foot birdie putt some 6 feet by the cup and three-putted for bogey. Pereira was at 12-under 130, one shot ahead of Robby Shelton, who birdied the par-5 ninth on his final hole for a 63. Former University of Arkansas golfer Andrew Landry is tied for 61st at 4-under 138 after a 4-under 66 on Friday. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) finished at 2-under and failed to make the cut. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) struggled with a 4-over 74 on Friday and was 1-over 141 overall. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) finished at 3-over 143 overall.

Three share Champions lead

Steve Flesch, Jim Furyk and Rob Labritz all shot 5-under 67 Friday in the opening round of the Champion Tour's Constellation Tournament in Jacksonville, Fla. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is tied for 14th at 2-under 70. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) stands at 1-under 71. Little Rock's Glen Day shot a 5-over 77.

Rahm two shots back

Jon Rahm's four-footer for birdie on the final hole just missed the cup, capping a frustrating day for the home-crowd favorite at the Spanish Open and dropping him two shots off the lead on Friday. Paul Waring and Stephen Gallacher shared a one-shot lead at the halfway mark. Rahm, seeking a third Spanish Open title to equal Seve Ballesteros' victories, followed his opening round of 63 with a 3-under 68 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. A solid back nine after a slow start moved him to 10 under overall and in contention going into the weekend. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles shot a 74 on Friday and missed the cut with a 3-over 145.

Three tied in Thailand

Richard Bland, Branden Grace and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra upstaged their more-illustrious opponents on Friday to shoot 7-under 65s and share the lead after the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok. Marc Leishman and Ian Poulter were a stroke behind. The tournament is being played on the new Stonehill Golf Club north of downtown Bangkok.

FOOTBALL

Bills' safety, TE out

The Buffalo Bills on Friday ruled out starting safety Jordan Poyer and starting tight end Dawson Knox from playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. Poyer, who leads the NFL with four interceptions, will miss his second game in three weeks, this time due to an injury to his ribs. Knox will miss his first game this season due to foot and hamstring injuries. Poyer's injury depletes an already thin secondary, with fellow starting safety Micah Hyde placed on season-ending IR two weeks ago because of a neck injury.

Pitts to miss Bucs game

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday's game at Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury. Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards in Atlanta's first four games. He missed practice all week, including Friday. Pitts is the second prominent member of the Falcons' offense to be ruled out. Leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson was placed on injured reserve on Monday. Patterson had what Coach Arthur Smith described as a minor knee procedure and will miss at least four games.

TENNIS

Swiatek struggles, but wins

Two Grand Slam champions fought for nearly two hours each to top American qualifiers and reach the Agel Open semifinals on Friday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek got past former junior partner and rival Caty McNally 6-4, 6-4, and Barbora Krejcikova was the only Czech of three in the quarterfinals to advance when she ended the career-best run of Alycia Parks 7-6 (7), 6-3. Swiatek, champion of the French and U.S. Opens, will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova, while Krejcikova lined up Elena Rybakina.

Djokovic keeps winning

Novak Djokovic didn't play as well in his Astana Open quarterfinal on Friday as he did in the first two rounds. "Still, it was enough," Djokovic said after beating Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3. Djokovic conceded a 3-0 lead but broke Khachanov for the first set with a backhand volley. He broke Khachanov for 3-1 in the second and finished their quarterfinal with an ace.