100 years ago

Oct. 8, 1922

TEXARKANA -- Thad A. Bryant Jr., son of one of the oldest and best known building contractors of Texarkana, was brought home yesterday from the Columbia University at Columbia, Mo., accompanied by two other Texarkana youths, sons of R. Berryman and Henry Lewis, well known and local business men. The three young men entered the University six weeks ago and, according to their story, became the victims of brutal hazing at the hands of more advanced classes. Young Bryant sustained such serious injuries that he still is in a hospital. Investigation of the situation by the parents of the young men resulted in their withdrawal from the University.

50 years ago

Oct. 8, 1972

• Improvements in the Arkansas prison system have been made at a creeping pace over the last few decades. In spite of his unpopular image, Thomas Murton, who remains a controversial man among politicians, inmates, and even his constituents, was probably the impetus in many of the system's major reforms. It was Murton who abolished many of the horrible factions that had dominated both Cummins Prison Farm and Tucker Intermediate Reformatory over the years. At Tucker, where a prison once known for its violence, was turned into a reformatory for first offenders in 1970, the most striking reform program is in education for the 330 inmates. Basic education classes and vocational training is now available. The inmates are offered basic education equal to a high school education and vocational training in welding, automotive tune-up, auto body repair, building trades, and drafting.

25 years ago

Oct. 8, 1997

• North Little Rock Ward 4 Alderman Murry Witcher wants to make it illegal for any household to own more than four cats older than 12 weeks. Veterinarians are exempt. The city has long had such a limit on dogs. Witcher brought up the subject of cats Sept. 22 during debate on a pending ordinance to lower from six months to 12 weeks the age at which the four-animal limit would apply to dogs. But Witcher said he receives quite a few complaints from constituents about cats sleeping on cars -- and leaving behind dirty footprints -- or marking their territory around front doors. "I just want to be able to regulate the nuisance," he said. "I don't expect Animal Control to go up and down counting cats."

10 years ago

Oct. 8, 2012

• The State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock has quickly filled up and slowly declined since opening 11 years ago, another victim of financial neglect within the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs. The cemetery is the state's first veterans cemetery, built on a rocky ridge east of Camp Robinson after Little Rock National Cemetery on Confederate Boulevard reached capacity. The 27 acres now open for burial plots is projected to run out of space by late 2014. Yet funding for maintenance has remained anemic as demand has increased. "The recent conflicts and those in the 1990s had more impact than we thought," said Bill Wussick, cemetery manager.