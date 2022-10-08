Parents, officials concerns about cars passing Bentonville School District buses

BELLA VISTA -- With the school year just beginning, one mom in Bella Vista said she watched as her 7-year-old daughter was almost hit by a car as she crossed Riordan Road to board her school bus. Then it happened again, Stephanie Corrigan reported.

The bus stops on Riordan Road near the intersection with Chelsea Road. Corrigan said she always drives her daughter, second grader Wylee Spiva, to the bus stop and waits with her in the car until they see the bus. The bus comes to a full stop with its red lights flashing and a stop sign extended before Corrigan's daughter crosses. But at 6:50 a.m. Aug. 30, a car turned onto Riordan Road and just kept going in spite of the lights, the stop sign and the school bus driver laying on her horn. Luckily, Corrigan's daughter was still a step away from being in the path of the car, she said. Only two weeks later, it happened again.

"Everyone turns onto Riordan from Chelsea and guns it," she said. "I wonder what will happen in the winter when it's super dark?"

After the first incident, Wylee's bus driver advised the youngster to wait until she saw a thumbs up from the driver before she stepped into the street.

"The penalty is significant," said Jason Kelley, Bella Vista's staff attorney, about passing a stopped school bus. Violators can be fined $500 to $2,500 and may be spending time in the county jail. But one of the most important deterrents is a mandatory driver's license suspension of 21 days.

"That's the wake-up call," he said.

Kelley couldn't say how many cases are prosecuted, but it's more than he would like to see.

The drivers usually offer the same excuse -- "I didn't see it."

With Bella Vista's curvy roads and a large number of older drivers who aren't aware of school schedules, he suspects the number of school bus violations may be high in the city.

All of the Bentonville School District buses have cameras, Transportation Director Jason Salmons said. In fact, the department is right in the middle of an upgrade. There are very few license plates that the camera can't record.

When a driver passes a stopped bus, the bus driver files a report. Sometimes the driver may have seen a license plate, but not always. When the report gets to the office, someone reviews the video from the bus camera. Then the report and the video evidence is sent to the police department that has jurisdiction.

Salmons said he deals with several police departments. Bentonville police issue a ticket for 97% of the reports they receive, but he doesn't keep track of the other departments, which include Bella Vista, Centerton and Benton County. Bentonville buses also travel into Rogers, Springdale, Gravette and Cave Springs.

"It's a huge district," he said. "No one understands that."

Bella Vista Police Chief James Graves said his department works closely with the school's transportation department but bus stops change often and there aren't enough officers on duty to watch every bus stop. An officer sees every report sent to the department and takes action. If a parent or a resident calls in to complain, as Corrigan did, a patrol car is usually sent to the area to watch. Sometimes, the patrol car may be out of sight, Graves said.

Corrigan said she called the Bella Vista Police Department but never saw a patrol car near her daughter's stop.

Safety concerns are aggravated by a shortage of bus drivers, Salmons said. A new or a substitute driver has to concentrate on finding their way around Bella Vista with its unusual street names and narrow roads. It's not easy, he said.

Drivers have told him that not only are they watching for oncoming traffic, they are also seeing impatient drivers using the breakdown lane to pass a bus on the right.

"I've had drivers tell me they had to grab a kid by the backpack as they headed to the door," he said. "Your head has to be on a swivel."

Bentonville will train potential drivers and help them get the required commercial driver's license, he said. Right now he's especially short of drivers in the afternoon.