Peace prizes bound for war zone





KYIV, Ukraine -- Human-rights activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize in a strong rebuke Friday to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine ruptured decades of peace in Europe, and to the Belarusian president, his authoritarian ally.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2022 prize to imprisoned Belarus activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties. Bialiatski is the fourth laureate to be honored while in detention.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said the panel was honoring "three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence."

"We are in the midst of a war and we are talking about two authoritarian regimes and one nation fighting a war and we would like to highlight the importance of civil society," she said.

In Ukraine, there was some resentment at awarding the Ukrainian group alongside activists from Russia and Belarus, whose government allowed Russian forces to attack Ukraine from its territory.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted that the Nobel committee has "an interesting understanding of the word 'peace' if representatives of two countries that attacked a third one receive" the prize together.

"Neither Russian nor Belarusian organizations were able to organize resistance to the war," he said.

But Oleksandra Matviichuk, a Ukrainian lawyer who heads the Center for Civil Liberties, said the award was for the groups, not the countries they were based in. In an interview with German weekly Der Spiegel, she said her co-laureates had spoken out clearly against Russia's hostility toward Ukraine since 2014.

"They always called things by their name," she said. "That's why Ales Bialiatski is in prison now and Memorial is banned."

"It's not about the countries, but about the people who are jointly standing up to evil," she said.

Belarus' Foreign Ministry denounced the Nobel Committee for honoring Bialiatski, with the spokesman calling its choices in recent years so "politicized" that "Alfred Nobel got tired of turning in his grave."

Olav Njolstad, director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, retorted: "Well, I'm quite sure we understand Alfred Nobel's will and intentions better than the dictatorship in Minsk."

Asked whether the Nobel Committee was intentionally rebuking Putin on his 70th birthday, Reiss-Andersen said the prize was not against anyone but for the democratic values the winners champion. However, she did note that the Russian and Belarusian governments were "suppressing human-rights activists."

"I hope the Russian authorities read the justification for the peace prize and take it to heart," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said. "It sends a signal that keeping civil society down is protecting one's own power. It is seen from the outside and it is criticized."

PUTIN REBUKED AGAIN

The Nobel Peace Prize implicitly rebuked Putin's government for a second straight year.

It was awarded last year to Dmitry Muratov, editor of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta and Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression. Both have struggled in the past year.

Bialiatski was a leader of the democracy movement in Belarus in the mid-1980s and has continued to campaign for human rights and civil liberties. He founded the nongovernmental organization Human Rights Center Viasna.

He was detained after protests in 2020 against the reelection of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. He remains in jail without trial and faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

"Despite tremendous personal hardship, Mr. Bialiatski has not yielded one inch in his fight for human rights and democracy in Belarus," Reiss-Andersen said.

Pavel Sapelko, one of the leaders of Viasna, told The Associated Press that the Belarusian authorities will not be able to ignore the fact that Bialiatski won the prize.

"It is a clear signal from the international community to the regime of Lukashenko, who must free all political prisoners," Sapelko said by phone from the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, where he settled after being forced to leave Belarus. "The Nobel prize to Bialiatski is both a lifeline, an alarm and a recognition of achievements."

Six of Viasna's rights activists are currently jailed, while more than two dozen others operate in secrecy, monitoring the worsening human-rights situation in Belarus.

Svetlana Alexievich, a Belarusian journalist and writer who won the 2015 Nobel Prize in literature, called Bialiatski "a legendary figure."

"What Viasna, founded by him, has done and is doing in the current circumstances, is in his spirit, in his philosophy," Alexievich told reporters Friday.

She added that Bialiatski is "seriously ill" and needs medical treatment, but is "unlikely to be freed from behind bars."

Besides Bialiatski, three other laureates received the prize while in prison or detention.

German pacifist Carl von Ossietzky won in 1935, infuriating Adolf Hitler. Aung San Suu Kyi was in house arrest in Burma when she won in 1991. Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo was serving an 11-year sentence when he was awarded the Nobel in 2010 and remained imprisoned until he died from liver cancer in 2017.

Memorial was founded in the Soviet Union in 1987 to ensure the victims of communist repression would be remembered. It has continued to compile information on human-rights abuses and track the fate of political prisoners in Russia.

The country's highest court ordered it shut down in December, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on rights activists, independent media and opposition supporters.

Tatyana Glushkova, a board member of the Memorial Human Rights Defense Center, said one of the reasons the Kremlin views the group as a threat is because it understands and informs people about the "parallels between Putin's regime and the Soviet regime."

Glushkova noted the award came on the day the group once again had to appear in court -- this time on a case related to its Moscow office building. The court later ordered the building confiscated at the government's request.

The Center for Civil Liberties was founded in 2007 to promote human rights and democracy in Ukraine during a period of turmoil in the country. After Russia's invasion in February, the group has worked to document Russian war crimes against Ukrainian civilians.

"The center is playing a pioneering role with a view to holding the guilty parties accountable for their crimes," Reiss-Andersen said.

A researcher at the center, Volodymyr Yavorskyi, said the award was important for the organization because "for many years we worked in a country that was invisible."

"Human-rights activity is the main weapon against the war," said Yavorskyi, who is married to a Belarusian and lived in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, until May 2021, when he was expelled along with his 9-year-old son. He is barred from entering Belarus for 10 years and said law enforcement beat him during interrogations.

The prize carries a cash award of nearly $900,000 and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, in 1895.

If Bialiatski is unable to receive the award in person, he can ask a representative to collect it for him, like Polish winner Lech Walesa did in 1983, said Olav Njoelstad, prize committee secretary. Otherwise, the committee might choose to symbolically place an empty chair on the stage, like it did when Liu won.

PRIZES PRAISED

French President Emmanuel Macron was among the world leaders who quickly hailed the laureates, tweeting that their prize "pays homage to unwavering defenders of human rights in Europe."

"Artisans of peace, they know they can count on France's support," the French leader said.

U.S. President Joe Biden said the winners "remind us that, even in dark days of war, in the face of intimidation and oppression, the common human desire for rights and dignity cannot be extinguished."

"The brave souls who do this work have pursued the truth and documented for the world the political repression of their fellow citizens -- speaking out, standing up, and staying the course while being threatened by those who seek their silence," Biden said in a statement.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg congratulated the winners, tweeting that "the right to speak truth to power is fundamental to free and open societies."

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said the award needs to be seen against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

"There is war in Europe. Your work for peace and human rights is therefore more important than ever before," he said to the winners. "Thank-you for that."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the three groups "fully deserved" the awards.

"The bravery, passion and clarity with which [they] are fighting for freedom and justice deserves the highest respect," he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of European Union leaders in Prague.

In Paris, exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told The Associated Press that the award was "recognition of all the people who are sacrificing their freedom and lives for the sake of [Belarus]."

Information for this article was contributed by Hanna Arhirova, Frank Jordans, Vanessa Gera, Sabra Ayres, Harriet Morris, Yuras Karmanau, David Keyton, Karl Ritter, John Leicester and Boubkar Benzebat of The Associated Press.

FILE - A supporter of the Memorial human rights group wearing face masks with the words "The Memorial cannot be banned!" stands waiting for Moscow City Court's decision about the Memorial Human Rights Center, in front of the Court building in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)



Oleg Orlov, member of Russian human rights group Memorial, attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Orlov is a member of the council of Russian human rights organisation Memorial, one of the two organisations awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize, alongside Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties and with the jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)



Berit Reiss-Andersen, head of the Nobel Committee, announces the winner of this year's Peace Prize at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties. (Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix via AP)



FILE - From left, Russia's Oleg Orlov, Lyudmila Alexeyeva and Sergei Kovalyov pose as the Russian activists received the European Union's top human rights award in recognition of the difficult conditions they face at home, Wednesday, Dec.16, 2009 in Strasbourg, at the European Parliament, France. On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties. (AP Photo/Christian Lutz, File)



Volodymyr Yavorskyi, the expert of the Center of Civil Liberties, shows a V-sign in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



FILE- Ales Bialiatski, the jailed leader of Vesna, the most prominent human rights group in Belarus, sits in a cage during a court session in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2011. On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)



FILE - People talk near the entrance to human rights group Memorial's office, in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, March 21, 2013. On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File)



FILE - Russian human rights activist and the Chairwoman of the Civic Assistance Committee Svetlana Gannushkina speaks to journalists in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Gannuskhina is a member of the council of Russian human rights organisation Memorial, one of the two organisations awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize, alongside Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties and with the jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)



Berit Reiss-Andersen, head of the Nobel Committee, announces the winner of this year's Peace Prize at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties. (Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix via AP)







Jan Rachinsky (left), chairman of the board of the Russian group Memorial, and Oleg Orlov, a board member, talk about the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday in Moscow after a court hearing in which the group’s office building was ordered confiscated at the government’s request. (AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko)







Ales Bialiatski, the head of Belarusian Viasna rights group, stands in a defendants’ cage in November 2011 during a court session in Minsk, Belarus. Bialiatski was a leader of the democracy movement in Belarus in the mid-1980s and has continued to campaign for human rights and civil liberties. (AP)





