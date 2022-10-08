Pine Bluff felon sentenced to 46 months in prison for possessing a gun

Stressing a need to address the growing proliferation of firearms among people who are not supposed to be possessing them, a federal judge on Friday sentenced a Jefferson County man to 46 months -- the top of the sentencing range -- in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Terrance Tyler, 44, of Pine Bluff, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon after a March 2021 arrest by the GET Rock Task Force during a saturation patrol in Pine Bluff.

During the operation, court records said, an FBI agent spotted a white Buick Century parked at a gas station on Olive Street in Pine Bluff and ran a check on the license plate, which showed the owner had a suspended driver's license, was on parole, and had a search waiver on file.

Court records said the FBI agent saw the driver -- later identified as Tyler -- place an object near the center floor of the vehicle as it was pulled over by police. The object was later found to be a black and silver Smith & Wesson Model SD9 VE 9 mm pistol loaded with seven rounds of ammunition. Tyler told police, according to court records, that he had purchased the pistol the previous day for $180.

Under U.S. sentencing statutes, Tyler could have been sentenced to a maximum prison term of 10 years. His guideline sentencing range, calculated with the help of a pre-sentencing report prepared by the U.S. Probation Office in Little Rock, ranged from 37 months in prison to 46 months.

In court Friday, Tyler's attorney, William Howard Jr. of Pine Bluff, argued that Tyler's efforts to improve himself since his arrest and his remorse over the crime should justify a low-end sentence.

"He admits he made a mistake," Howard said. "He wants to move on with his life and get this behind him."

U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky noted that Tyler's past criminal convictions included a theft of property conviction when he was 25, a conviction for burglary and theft of property at 33, a conviction for one count of first-degree battery and two counts of second-degree domestic battery at 36. While he acknowledged that Tyler's criminal history was not nearly as extensive as many defendants in his court, Rudofsky said he was concerned by the escalating nature of the conduct and by the fact that Tyler spent about three years in prison from 2015 to 2018 and was on parole at the time he was arrested on the weapons charge in 2021.

"That worries me on two fronts," Rudofsky said. "One, is it going to get worse and two, how do I get through to your client that there's going to be serious consequences if he does things like this?"

Howard explained that because of threats to his family, Tyler had gotten a gun prior to his arrest for protection. He said since his client's release from prison in 2018, Tyler had gone on to become active in church and was working at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and, "trying to be a productive citizen."

"I think the court is probably aware that in Pine Bluff there is a lot of gun-play," Howard said. "There's a lot of violence and death from people shooting other people ... At the time he had that weapon it was for protection and not for the purpose of committing some other crime."

His voice breaking, Tyler first apologized to his family and his fiancee.

"I got out of prison in May 2018 and I was on the right track," he said, struggling to get the words out. "I joined my parents' church and I was working at a Christian bookstore. I had another job at UAPB college and I got my kids back."

Rudofsky asked Tyler why he bought the gun to which Tyler said a man who had dated his daughter in the past had begun making threats.

"He ended up looking for me and I bought the gun in case he came up on me," Tyler explained.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant told Rudofsky, in asking for a high-end sentence, the U.S. Attorney's Office wished to send a clear message to others looking in.

"Given the crime in our city, there has to be general deterrence," she said.

Rudofsky, noting the rising tide of gun violence in Arkansas and elsewhere, agreed, saying that sentences for gun possession needed to reflect the government's resolve.

"If we're all being serious," he said, "one of the ways we have to do that is to give really, really stiff sentences when we're dealing with people who have violated laws about who should have guns and who shouldn't."

Rudofsky said he had recently given a lot of thought to the problem of felons possessing guns and what should be done to combat it within the limits of the Constitution.

"One way is to strictly enforce the laws we have on the books," he said. "We have one law on the books applicable here and that is that felons cannot have guns for any reason."