Position-by-position analysis

Offense

Quarterbacks

ARKANSAS KJ Jefferson (80-121-1, 1,096 yards, 9 TDs, 165.1 efficiency) is traveling with the team, but will he play after missing a chunk of the week with a head injury? His rushing (81-312, 4 TDs) and reading prowess in the RPO game will be missed if the backups play. Cade Fortin (4-10-0, 35 yards) took 12 snaps last week but has wheels. Malik Hornsby (5 touches, 29 yards) has hot wheels but can his arm deliver vs. pressure?

MISSISSIPPI STATE Junior Will Rogers (171-234-3, 1,715 yards, 19 TDs) is tied for the FBS lead in TD passes, and he leads the SEC and ranks third nationally in passing yardage. His 234 pass attempts are tied for second behind Indiana’s Connor Bazelak. Rogers’ completion rate (73.1%) is seventh in the nation. His efficiency rating of 158.88 is 32nd in the FBS, 5th in the SEC. He averages 7.3 yards per attempt and he’s been sacked 9 times.

ADVANTAGE Miss. State

Running backs

ARKANSAS Raheim Sanders (105-609, 4 TDs, 5.8 ypc) is off to a huge start. The sophomore is first in the SEC, seventh in the country with 121.8 rush yards per game. The Hogs are deep, with top-shelf backs AJ Green (28-117, 2 TDs, 4.2 ypc), Rashod Dubinion (18-64, 1, 3.6) and Dominique Johnson (7-43, 0, 6.1) all productive. Dubininon lost a fumble last week, but his reps seem on the rise.

MISSISSIPPI STATE The Bulldogs are running a little more and they have two strong tailbacks to share the load in juniors Dillon Johnson (50-302, 1 TD, 6.0 ypc) and Jo’quavious Marks (36-193, 4, 5.4), who has gotten more goal-line work. Johnson, a 6-0, 215-pounder, also leads the team with 25 catches (for 150 yards), while the 5-10, 210-pound Marks is sixth (12-60). Simeon Price (13-34, 2.6 ypc) has seen limited action.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Receivers/tight ends

ARKANSAS More consistency in the passing game is a big focal point for Arkansas. Transfers Jadon Haselwood (25 catches, 251 yards, 2 TDs) and Matt Landers (17-261) continue to lead the team, ahead of TE Trey Knox (12-154, 2) and Warren Thompson (8-122, 2). Targets have been soaring up for sophomore Ketron Jackson Jr. (7-151, 2) the past two games.

MISSISSIPPI STATE Rara Thomas (20-359, 3) averages a team-best 18 ypc. Rufus Harvey (24-229, 2, 9.5 ypc), 6-5 Caleb Ducking (24-272, 6, 11.3), Lideatrick Griffin (19-206, 1, 10.8), Jamire Calvin (10-50, 1), Jaden Walley (10-97, 2) and Austin Williams (9-65, 2) are also dangerous. Two other pass catches have also scored TD passes, as Rogers has spread the catches to 14 players.

ADVANTAGE Mississippi State

Line

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks have gone almost exclusively with the veteran quintet of LT Luke Jones, LG Brady Latham, C Ricky Stromberg, RG Beaux Limmer and RT Dalton Wagner. The first four of those have 390 snaps. Versatile veteran Ty’Kieast Crawford has contributed 9 reps in relief of Wagner. The group will have to be adept at reading and picking up constant pressures from the Bulldogs’ defense today.

MISSISSIPPI STATE Four of the potential starters are at least a fourth-year players. Mississippi State moved LG Nick Jones over to play LT last week for the injured Kwatrivous Johnson, who is questionable. Backup C Steven Losoya moved to LG. C LaQuinston Sharp is a graduate senior. RG Cole Smith and RT Kameron Jones work the right side and big freshman Albert Reese IV (6-7, 315) can play multiple spots.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Defense

Line

ARKANSAS Backup DE Jordan Domineck (15 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR) leads the group in tackles, with DEs Landon Jackson (14, 2.5 sacks, 1 hurry, 1 FF) and Zach Williams (13, 4 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 hurries) close behind. Terry Hampton (11, 1 TFL), Isaiah Nichols (7), Eric Gregory (7, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 hurries) and Cam Ball (7) get the most run at DT. Jashaud Stewart (2, 1 hurry) might return from injury.

MISSISSIPPI STATE The Bulldogs base out of a 3-man front. Cameron Young (12, 1 PBU) is a 310-pound redshirt senior at nose guard, backed by 285-pound Nathan Pickering (8, 2 sacks). Top ends are fifth-year players Jordan Davis (12, 1 TFL, 1 FF), at 6-4, 270, and Randy Charlton (13, 2.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 hurry), a 265-pounder in place of injured vet Jaden Crumedy. De’Monte Russell (7, 0.5 TFL) also sees action.

ADVANTAGE None

Linebackers

ARKANSAS Senior Bumper Pool (46) is 14 tackles away from Tony Bua’s UA record of 408. Junior transfer Drew Sanders (43, 7.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 2 PBU, 3 hurries, 2 FF) was the Butkus Award linebacker of the month for September. Christopher Paul (15, 2, 1, 1 FF, 1 FR) and freshman Jordan Crook (2) combined to wipe out the interior players on last week’s successful onside kick.

MISSISSIPPI STATE More veterans abound in the heavy MSU linebacker corps. MLB Nathaniel Watson (35, 4.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 hurry), will sit out the first half due to a targeting call. He is flanked by “Will” Jett Johnson (46, 2 TFL, 1 PBU, 3 hurries) a 235-pounder, and “Sam” Tyrus Wheat (21, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 PBU, 2 hurries, 2 FR), a bruising 265-pounder. DeShawn Page (9) and J.P. Purvis (9, 1.5 sacks) are top backups.

ADVANTAGE Mississippi State

Secondary

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks have multiple injuries, including NB starter Myles Slusher (10, 2 TFL). At CB, Dwight McGlothern (12, 3 PBU) has 3 INTs. CBs Hudson Clark (9, 1 TFL, 4 PBU, 2 FF) and Malik Chavis (3) have rotated. Clark might play safety today. Simeon Blair (34, 1 TFL, 1 PBU), Jayden Johnson (19, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 3 hurries), Latavious Brini (19, 1 hurry) and Khari Johnson (10, 1 PBU) must tackle sharply.

MISSISSIPPI STATE CB Emmanuel Forbes (11, 3 INTs, 4 PBU) is the FBS leader in interceptions since 2020 with 11. CB Decamerion Richardson (30, 3 PBU, 1 FR) had a 50-yard return TD last week. Both CBs are juniors while each of the safeties is a fifth-year player or older. Collin Duncan (17, 2 sacks) is listed as middle safety, while Jackie Matthews (19, 1 TFL, 1 PBU and Jalen Green (22, 1 INT, 2 PBU) man the other spots.

ADVANTAGE Mississippi State

Special teams

ARKANSAS Bryce Stephens’ 82-yard punt return TD and Jake Bates’ recovery of his onside kick are this unit’s highlights. Bates has 25 touchbacks on 29 kickoffs, an 86.2% rate. PK Cam Little is 4 of 6 on FGs, 20 of 20 on PATs. P Max Fletcher (38.8) is 73rd and the Razorbacks are 126th in net punting (32.9). AJ Green has returned 2 kickoffs for 50 yards.

MISSISSIPPI STATE The Bulldogs are stout across the board, aside from 23 of 26 PATs, and had a blocked FG return TD last week. PK Ben Raybon (4 of 5 FGs, 16 of 17 PATs) has already made a 53-yarder. George Georgopoulos (42.0) and Archer Trafford (46.1) swap out as the punters. KOR Lideatrick Griffin averages 30.9 yards; PR Zavion Thomas averages 12.7 yards.

ADVANTAGE Mississippi State

Intangibles

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks have been beset by adversity, losing a game to Texas A&M they feel they should have won, then being gashed badly by the Alabama run game in the fourth quarter after a big comeback. On top of that, injuries to KJ Jefferson and others have slowed the momentum from a 3-0 start. Their first true road game is a huge challenge for a team that needs to somehow create more breaks.

MISSISSIPPI STATE How much does it mean that Arkansas has beaten these Bulldogs two years in a row? That probably doesn’t equate to an improved performance. What could is the fact that Mike Leach’s Air Raid has been slowed twice by Barry Odom’s schemes and Leach is always looking for better solutions. If the SEC was serious about the cowbells they would re-affirm the rules violation and fine MSU until it stopped.

ADVANTAGE Mississippi State