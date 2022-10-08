POTTSVILLE 35, CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 34

Eli Nason's 22-yard pass to Colby Stephenson with 14 seconds remaining pushed the Apaches past the Mustangs at Mustang Mountain in North Little Rock.

Pottsville (3-4, 3-2 4A-4) trailed 28-14 at halftime but managed to outgain CAC (1-6, 1-4) 394-299 for the game. Stephenson ran 17 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Apache offense, and fellow tailback Eli Adkins added a pair of scores on the ground.

Jacob Henry scored three touchdowns for the Mustangs on 13 carries and quarterback Grayson Wilson completed 16 of his 19 passes.