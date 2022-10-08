PREP FB: Buchanan, Brewer run for two TDs each for Wildcats

SPRINGDALE -- Quarterback Luke Buchanan and running back Hudson Brewer ran for two touchdowns each as Springdale Har-Ber posted its first win of the season, routing rival Springdale 49-14 on Friday night at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.

The Wildcats (1-5, 1-2, 7A-West) broke open a 14-6 game with 28 third-quarter points.

"When you're trying to snap that losing streak, it's like drilling through a concrete slab," Har-Ber Coach Chris Wood said. "You've got to work unbelievably hard. August and September, that was tough sledding. When you have things going against you and you come up short, to get a win, I'm excited for our kids. These guys have persevered. It's a new month. We've got that first win in October, and we're looking forward to the rest of the month."

Cole Carlton's 68-yard return on the opening kickoff and Britt Wittschen's 29-yard punt return in the third quarter both set up touchdowns and proved pivotal for the Wildcats.

"I thought special teams played a critical role tonight," Wood said. "We start the game with the return. We have a really good punt return in the third quarter. We kind of kept them pinned in the third quarter on their end. We played a short field, and that was huge for us to kind of pull away."

The Bulldogs dropped to 1-5, 1-2.

On the first possession after intermission, Har-Ber linebacker Amare Tareo intercepted a Jack Pounders pass and returned it 30 yards for a score at the 10:27 mark of the third quarter. Justin Gomez's extra point made it 21-6.

"We can't get ourselves in bad situations," Springdale Coach Brett Hobbs said. "We're not a good enough team to be able to overcome some of those self-destructing plays. They picked off a screen pass and took it in for a touchdown, and it just kind of snowballed from there. A lot of credit to them. They came ready to play, and they played better than us. We have some things we need to figure out and correct."

Wittschen's punt return moved Har-Ber at the Bulldogs' 21. Three plays later, Brewer's 3-yard touchdown run gave the Wildcats a 28-6 cushion with 7:19 left in the quarter.

Buchanan's 7-yard scoring run put Har-Ber up 35-6.

Brewer finished with 10 carries for 64 yards, and Carlton added 42 yards on 8 attempts, as Har-Ber displayed a balanced rushing attack.

"We like our run game," Wood said. "We really like our backfield and like how our offensive line is growing each week."

Tanner Tallman later hauled in a 27-yard touchdown pass off a deflection, capping the Wildcats' third-quarter eruption for a 42-6 lead.

Har-Ber's Trae Serrano added a 59-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.

Carlton returned the opening kickoff from the Har-Ber 30 to the Springdale 2, getting loose down the left sideline. A penalty moved the ball to the 1, and Buchanan waltzed in from there for a lightning-quick 7-0 lead.

Springdale responded on the next drive. Running back Lajket Kannagaki powered in from 6 yards, making it 7-6 after snap problems foiled the PAT attempt.

The Wildcats had a 14-6 edge at halftime following Brewer's 3-yard TD run with :42 remaining in the second quarter.

Pounders, a sophomore, ran for 39 yards on 13 carries. Kannagaki rushed 12 times for 28 yards.

"I'll do a lot of thinking and evaluating this week," Hobbs said. "But I told them that's just like life. You're going to get knocked down. You've got one of two choices. You can feel sorry for yourself. Or you can get back up and continue to fight. That's the challenge that we'll have for them."