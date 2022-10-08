PREP FB: Grizzlies QB Savoy comes back to help Northside





FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies jumped out to a quick three-touchdown lead and then had to hold on to the very end.

Northside's defense turned away Jonesboro's upset bid, forcing a late turnover and a fourth-down stop, to preserve a 36-28 win at Mayo-Thompson Stadium on Friday night.

Senior quarterback Pum Savoy also made a late return to spark Northside (3-3, 2-1) to a late field goal.

Savoy injured his arm during pregame warmups and came out as a captain for the coin flip with his shoulder pads and helmet in his hands.

"He's out here warming up, and I get a text telling me that Pum did something to his arm," Northside Coach Felix Curry said. "I'm thinking it's a little tweak, and he's holding it down -- he's really in pain.

"As the night went on he starting moving it. He said, 'Coach, I'm ready if you need me.' I told him, 'We may.' He's a trooper. He came in. He couldn't throw the ball, but he wanted to run it."

With Northside trying to hold on to a 33-28 lead after punting with 6:33 left, senior linebacker Julius Thomas forced a fumble when he disrupted a handoff exchange in the backfield. Junior lineman TeVion Perry recovered at the 48 with 4:36 left.

Savoy entered the game for the first time and guided the Grizzlies to the 6 with Caesar Perez kicking a 23-yard field goal with 2:17 left to put Northside up 36-28.

Savoy had runs of 18 and 11 yards in the drive for first downs.

Thomas and Demontra Mingo stopped Jonesboro quarterback Terrance Brown for a 1-yard gain, the Grizzlies' defense forced two incomplete passes and Lucas Caldarera teamed up with Eric Brewer to force Brown out of bounds short of the first down on fourth down with 55 seconds left to clinch the win.

"We knew we were going to have to play for four quarters," Curry said. "They're a great team. We weren't going to win with 20 points. We knew it was going to go further."

Sophomore McLane Moody learned about 30 minutes before game time he would start at quarterback and guided Northside to a 14-0 lead with two first-quarter touchdown drives.

Moody, a baseball commit to the Arkansas Razorbacks, was 13 of 14 for 167 yards in the first quarter with touchdown passes of 15 yards to T'kavion King to cap a 13-play, 80-yard drive and 11 yards to to DaMari Smith with 4:08 left.

Northside didn't score on its next possession, but TaVarius King recovered a fumbled punt. Four plays later, Moody ran 12 yards for a touchdown and a 20-0 lead with 9:37 left in the half.

Jonesboro (1-5, 0-3) answered with consecutive touchdown drives with touchdown run of 1 yard by Brock McCoy and 8 yards by Markevious Pickett. Brown added the two-point run after Pickett's touchdown to narrow Northside's lead to 20-15 with 5:36 left in the half.

On Northside's next play, Moody threw a screen pass to T'kavion King, who ran 57 yards for a touchdown and a 26-15 lead.

The third quarter was a defensive stalemate with a combined three first downs between the teams and 17 yards of offense with both teams missing field-goal attempts.

On the final play of the third quarter, Northside lost Moody when he was sacked on consecutive plays and left the game. That forced starting defensive back Josh Hardwick in at quarterback for the Grizzlies.

Jonesboro kept whittling away with Pickett scoring on a 4-yard run to pull the Hurricane within 26-21.

Again, Northside answered with a big play.

T'kavion King ran 86 yards for a touchdown and a 33-21 lead with 10:29 left.

"We tell them all the time, you don't know when that play is going to be that's going to change the tempo of the game," Curry said. "Be ready to make it every play, and we had different ones to make it."

Jonesboro capped a seven-play drive with a 36-yard run by Pickett to the 16, and Brown scored from there with 8:07 left to trim Northside's lead to 33-28.

"A couple of things really stand out," Jonesboro Coach Randy Coleman said. "We had opportunities with good field position to get points on the board, three of them, and didn't. One right before the half when we had a guy wide open and dropped it. Then in the third quarter, we missed a field goal and had a turnover on downs inside the 20. You can't do that against anybody and expect to win the game especially after getting down 20-0."



