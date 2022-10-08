PREP FB: Lindsey’s five TD passes lead Purple’Dogs to win

FAYETTEVILLE-- Behind two interceptions returned for scores and five touchdown passes by Drake Lindsey, Fayetteville defeated Fort Smith Southside 60-20 on Friday night at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

With Southside driving in the second quarter and trailing 21-10, Brooks Yurachek intercepted Mavericks quarterback George Herrell and returned it 85 yards for the score.

"It was exciting to say the least," Yurachek said. "It was crazy. I read the quarterback's eyes, and I knew he was throwing that slant. I watched it on film, and I took that thing to the house.

I looked up at the scoreboard to see if anyone was behind me. ... I thought I was going to get caught, but thank goodness I didn't. I was tired for a little bit after, but it was probably one of the more exciting parts of my career."

It was Yurachek's first career defensive score, something he said was special to have happen at Razorback Stadium. He is the son of University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek.

"It definitely meant something extra to me," Brooks Yurachek said. "To play as good as I did tonight, it was it was incredible. And my brothers were watching from Dallas and Tennessee, so I was just so excited that I had a good game tonight."

From that point, the Bulldogs outscored Southside 33-10. It was a huge momentum shift at a point when it seemed as if the Mavericks might make it a one-possession game.

"He makes those plays all the time," Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick said of Yurachek. "He's the smartest player on our team, and those are just his moments. It was awesome for him to get that experience here and be able to have that opportunity."

If it wasn't the defense coming up with scores, it was Lindsey and the Fayetteville offense. The junior quarterback completed 22 of 30 passed for 389 yards and 5 touchdowns.

"He's gotten a lot more consistent with the way that he's playing," Dick said of Lindsey. "We haven't seen a team in three-high safety defense all year, but we knew we probably would see it just because of what we do. He just played really clean and I'm proud of him."

Later in the game, another Southside pass was deflected and Fayetteville's Jacob Nelson intercepted it and took it 88 yards for the score. .

"That got us got us in and out of opportunities and allowed us to play really free," Dick said of the defense coming up with scores.

The first turnover forced of the game belonged to Southside. On Fayetteville's first drive, Lindsey fumbled as he was sacked. Southside's Evan Shelby recovered at the Fayetteville 30. Six plays later, Isaac Gregory scored on a 2-yard run to put Southside ahead 7-0.

Gregory rushed 26 times for 156 yards and had both Southside touchdowns.

Fayetteville scored 14 unanswered points on a 9-yard touchdown reception by Grayson Garrett and then on a 44-yard pass from Lindsey to Kaylon Morris.

Morris finished with 10 catches for 209 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Mavericks made it inside Fayetteville territory on their first four drives. Jackson DeLassus made a 31-yd field goal to cut it to 14-10 midway through the second quarter.

Lindsey then connected with Jaison DeLemar for a 35-yard touchdown pass. On the ensuing Southside possession, Yurachek's interception return to put the Bulldogs up 27-10.

Fayetteville scored on a 7-yard touchdown run by Christian Setzer and Southside followed with a 14-yard rushing score by Gregory.

In the third quarter, DeLassus made a 30-yards field goal to make it 34-20.

From there, Fayetteville scored the final 26 points. Lindsey threw two passing scores in the second half, and Setzer also added his second rushing touchdown.