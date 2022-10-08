PREP FB: Trusty’s three second-quarter touchdown passes lead to 45-7 win

ALMA -- Alma senior quarterback Joe Trusty threw three second-quarter touchdowns to lead the way as Alma pulled away for a 45-7 victory against Pea Ridge in a 5A-West conference game Friday.

The Airedales put in the rear-view mirror the lone loss of the season, a 43-8 setback to Farmington last week.

"We didn't have anything going for us last week," Trusty said. "We weren't ready for that game. We knew we needed to get the confidence back. I think we are ready for our upcoming challenges. We are ready to go."

Trusty completed 8 of 12 passes for 182 yards and 3 touchdowns. Eight different receivers had receptions, with Carlos Gonzalez, Demetrius Parish and Drake Stogsdill each hauling in touchdowns.

"I love to spread the ball around," Trusty said. "My guys were doing a great job of getting open. I wanted to give them all a chance. We switch up the formations to get guys open and even got the running backs some looks."

Alma (5-1, 2-1) built a 35-7 halftime edge. Trusty's final three passes of the first half each went for scores.

As well as the offense played for Alma, the defense matched it. The unit finished with three total turnovers including two in the first half that set up touchdowns.

A fumble recovered by Jaden Maher and a 57-yard interception return by Kaydin Minshull allowed the defense to score 14 points.

"I was just running through and just happened to see the ball thrown to me," Minshull said. "I was running after that and I thank God I had Trey Bowen blocking for me. It turned out to be a big play for us. I was so excited to go see the offense score after our turnovers."

The defense didn't let up in the second half with its takeaways. Landon Morris recovered another fumble that led to a 32-yard field goal by Minshull for a 45-7 lead late in the third quarter.

"You love to turn turnovers into points," Alma Coach Rusty Bush said. "I'm really proud of how those guys played. They have improved so much from last year and they are showing it on the field."

The Airedales' offense took the opening drive of the second half for an 11-play scoring drive. Israel Towns-Robinson' 2-yard touchdown run gave Alma a 42-7 lead in the third quarter.

The rushing attack was a big threat all night for the Airedales. Towns-Robinson finished with 8 carries for 48 yards and 2 touchdowns. Gonzalez had 60 yards and a score on 12 attempts.

Alma's fifth victory matches the total from the past two seasons combined. The big homecoming crowd didn't go unnoticed on the sidelines.

"I can't say enough about our hometown crowd, our student section and the support we have gotten with the new video board," Bush said. "It's a huge advantage to play with a crowd like that and we are 4-0 at home. I love it when we put together dominating performances for our fans."

Pea Ridge (2-4, 0-3) avoided the shutout with a first-half score. Bowen Phillips caught a 26-yard touchdown screen pass from Gavin Dixon. Phillips finished two catches for 61 yards, while Dixon passed for 172 yards and rushed for another 21 yards.