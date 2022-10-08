PREP FOOTBALL: ‘Next man up’ mentality benefits West in win over Rogers

CENTERTON -- Count Bentonville West in as a contender for the league championship in the 7A-West Conference.

Four touchdown passes by West quarterbacks and three interceptions by the Wolverines' defense will do that.

Ty Durham caught touchdown passes of 71 and 31 yards from Jake Casey and the Wolverines rode a stout defensive performance for a 34-21 victory over Rogers at Wolverine Stadium. The loss was the first of the season for Rogers (5-1, 2-1), which used a late field goal last week to beat Fayetteville for the first time in 16 years. Bentonville remains the only undefeated team in league play while top contenders Bentonville West, Rogers, and Fayetteville each have one loss.

Nick Bell added a 20-yard touchdown catch from Casey while Jaxon Brust had a 68-yard reception from Dalton Rice, the backup quarterback who came in after Casey was injured in the second half.

"What an exciting game for us," said Bentonville West coach Bryan Pratt, who danced a little jig with his players while celebrating after the game. "Huge, huge game for us. So, we kind of control our own destiny here."

Trailing 21-0, Rogers refused to go down without a fight as Dane Williams scored on touchdown runs of 7 and 2 yards to pull the Mounties to within 21-14 with 9:37 left in the game. That's when West struck again, this time with Rice, who connected with Brust for a 68-yard touchdown to give Bentonville West a 28-14 lead. Rogers got to within 28-21 before Braden Jones broke away for a 43-yard touchdown run to secure the win for Bentonville West.

Jones and Rice each played vital roles while filling in for injured starters. Rice ran 10 yards for a first down late in the game when the Wolverines finished the drive on the touchdown run by Jones.

"Next guy up," Pratt said of the reserves' work. "It shows how important it is to put in the effort because you never know when it's your turn."

Bentonville West (4-2, 2-1) got off to a poor start in conference play when the Wolverines fell behind 28-0 and lost 42-28 to Fayetteville at Harmon Field. West blasted Springdale High 41-0 before taking down Rogers, which had risen to No. 5 in the Class 7A poll by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Rogers will attempt to recoup against Springdale High next week while West tries to keep it going against Springdale Har-Ber.

West put on a dominating defensive display in the first half when the Wolverines went to the locker room holding a 14-0 lead. West intercepted two passes to end Rogers possessions and the Wolverines bowed up and held Rogers on downs after the Mounties took over on the West 39.

Rogers attempted from the outset to establish a running game with Jacob Jenkins blasting into the interior of the West defense but the Wolverines gave little ground.

Bell, a standout cornerback for West, took off on a Wheel route out of the backfield and scored on a 20-yard pass from Casey to put the Wolverines ahead 7-0. Rogers picked up three first downs on its next possession before Carson Morgan killed the drive with a diving interception to start the second quarter. That led to a 71-yard pass play from Casey to Ty Durham to put the Wolverines ahead 14-0. Durham caught the pass in stride over the middle then stiff-armed a Rogers defender on his way to the end zone.