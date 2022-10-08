PREP FOOTBALL: Shiloh Christian uses quick strikes to overwhelm Harrison, extend conference win streak to 31 games

SPRINGDALE -- It took Shiloh Christian 11 plays to complete its opening drive with a touchdown against Harrison.

By the time the Saints' offense had run another 11 plays, they had another 5A-West Conference rout well in progress.

Dax Widger scored touchdowns on back-to-back touches to get Shiloh's scoring in high gear, and the Saints' unbeaten run in league play continued with a 55-14 victory over the Goblins at Champions Stadium.

"I didn't know that," Shiloh Coach Jeff Conaway said. "I think that just goes to show how our offense really prepared. When things are clicking the way they were clicking, I think it's because of the preparation. Our guys are making plays and doing a good job of protecting the football.

"I'm very proud of how explosive we were. Obviously, that's what you want from your offense. I thought that, for the most part, they played fairly clean. We did have a couple of turnovers in the first half that we were a little disappointed on, but the way we played it was nice to see."

Shiloh (4-1, 3-0 5A-West) needed only three plays and less than a minute to take the lead for good after Harrison (3-3, 1-2) had tied the game at 7 on Mason Ketterman's 4-yard touchdown pass to Braden Long. Widger slipped past his defender and hauled in a 32-yard touchdown pass from Eli Wisdom with 4:38 left in the first quarter.

The Saints' defense then forced a three-and-out to set the stage for Widger again. He fielded a bouncing punt, then turned to the right sideline and raced 62 yards for his second touchdown, making it 21-7 at the 2:55 mark of the first quarter.

"Dax, he's the Class 4A champion wrestler," Conaway said. "So he's just a tough kid that comes out here and plays both sides of the football. He's one of our toughest guys and I was very excited to see him have a lot of success."

Shiloh's next score came just one play after it had forced another Harrison punt as Eli Wisdom hit Bodie Neal with a 46-yard touchdown pass with a minute left in the opening quarter. It was the first of four scores for Neal, who finished with eight receptions for 174 yards.

Neal also caught touchdown passes of 56 and 28 yards in the second quarter, and he capped the Saints' scoring when he stripped the ball from Long and ran 38 yards for a score with 33.1 seconds before halftime.

"We got whipped in every phase of the game and in every spot on the field," Harrison Coach Chris Keylon said. "Offense and defense, that's it. They're a good football team, and they whipped our butt.

"We've got to regroup and make some decisions on some people and see who's committed to play Goblin football. Those guys will be playing against Alma next week."

Shiloh, which has now won 31 straight conference games dating back to 2018, travels to Pea Ridge.