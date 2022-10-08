Proven leader

Occasionally, a writer will opine that Arkansas could do without a lieutenant governor altogether because the office, with its small staff and budget, along with its limited statutory and constitutional authority, is essentially useless, and we'd be better off without it.

But during his eight years in office, our outgoing lieutenant governor Tim Griffin has demonstrated the tremendous value of having an experienced, steady, and reliable leader as the state's second-in-command.

Griffin took office in 2015 following a nine-month vacancy due to the resignation of Lt. Gov. Mark Darr amid calls for impeachment following ethics violations and improprieties uncovered by the Office of Legislative Audit. Griffin was able not only to avoid the ethics problems that plagued Darr, but he also worked to restore the office's trust with voters. Immediately, Griffin sent a message that it wouldn't be business-as-usual anymore. He cut the fat by reducing his budget by over 15 percent and the number of employees in his office by more than half--where they have remained ever since.

Despite the smaller budget, the lieutenant governor's workload increased. Arguably, for the past eight years, the best dollar-for-dollar value the taxpayers have received from state government is from the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.

In 2016, Gov. Asa Hutchinson tapped Griffin to conduct a top-to-bottom review of the Department of Human Services. Griffin, consistent with his reputation for high energy and hard work, interviewed 187 DHS employees in six weeks before issuing recommendations to reform the troubled agency. Also, Griffin led the governor's education task force to review Common Core and the state's education standards. The always accessible Griffin live-streamed the proceedings to the public. He recommended a change in testing to ACT Aspire, and parents applauded. The governor agreed. Consequently, what had once been controversial issues--frequent testing and Common Core--disappeared from the public discussion.

Griffin lacks the proverbial megaphone of a governor but effectively has used the bully pulpit of his office to speak passionately on issues such as literacy, STEM education, school choice, and income-tax relief for military retirees. In fact, Griffin was the first statewide public official to call for a phase-out and complete elimination of the state income tax. While many in the Capitol bubble rolled their eyes at Griffin's bold proposal, now Griffin's calls to phase out the income tax are Republican Party orthodoxy for all candidates.

The lieutenant governor's job of presiding over the Senate took on increased importance over the past few years as relationships among senators grew increasingly acrimonious and debates grew more rancorous. One hallmark of Griffin's tenure is that he is perceived as a fair and neutral arbiter by the senators, regardless of their political party or even which faction of the party they fall under.

Steve Cook, a legislative staff member since 1979 and the Senate's longtime general counsel and parliamentarian who served with every lieutenant governor since Winston Bryant, said: "It's like a good umpire. A good umpire controls the flow of the game. That's what the senators want. They want somebody strong in the chair... . Everybody thinks [Griffin] is very fair and doesn't play favorites. He calls it as he sees it. I have never had anybody come to me grumbling about his way of handling things, and I've had that in the past."

Griffin's reputation for fairness was tested during the extended legislative session last year. Legislators were called to the Capitol to finish the constitutionally required work of redistricting that had been delayed for months because of the Census Bureau and covid-19. While lawmakers were in session, many wanted to respond legislatively to the Biden administration's covid-19 vaccination mandates. But the resolution governing the extended session left significant ambiguity about which measures could be considered in the extended session. A heated debate ensued, and the ruling on whether the bills were germane fell to the lieutenant governor.

Griffin, using his background as an attorney and congressman, studied the applicable case law, did his homework, and rendered a ruling that the bills could be heard, despite tremendous political pressure to rule them out of order. He demonstrated that his conclusion would be based on an informed interpretation of the law, not an outcome-based analysis.

Even in his final months in the office, Griffin is shining light on issues such as the prison capacity crisis and the broken parole system that is contributing to the rise in violent crime. His elevation of prison capacity on social media has heavily influenced recent public policy changes and debates concerning our overcrowded prisons and county jails, and the need for a thoughtful solution.

Twice in our history, our lieutenant governor has had to become governor. No one wishes for that, but during his time in office, Tim Griffin has shown he is more than capable and ready to take the reins if needed. In doing so, he restored trust to an important office and demonstrated a model of leadership for his successor.

John Tull is a founding member of the Little Rock law firm of Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull.