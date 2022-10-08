Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

• Asbury United Methodist Church, 1700 Napa Valley Drive, has a traditional service at 9 a.m. Sundays, Sunday School at 10, and a contemporary service at 11. Both services are livestreamed at youtube.com/asburyumclr. A trunk or treat event will be held from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 23. (501) 225-9231.

• Bar None Cowboy Church, 44 Arrowleaf Lane, Mountain Home, continues its Fourth Annual Cowboy gathering today with a chuckwagon dinner show at 6 p.m.; concert at 7 and cowboy poetry at 8:30. A church service is 9 a.m. Sunday, preceded by coffee and cinnamon rolls and followed by a chili cookoff. (870) 232-1512.

• Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

• Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., holds Communion services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 6 p.m. Sundays; and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays. The church holds a chapel service at 12:05 p.m. Wednesdays and an online prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays. Livestreamed services are available at christchurchlr.org. (501) 375-2342.

• Eckankar holds an "Experience the Sound of Soul" event at 11 a.m. Oct. 16 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, seventh floor DeGray Room, 4813 Central Ave., in Hot Springs, with light refreshments and discussion following. Eckankar-Arkansas.org. (877) 401-0016

• First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1023.

• First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., holds services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1804.

• First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., has services which are also livestreamed at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

• Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays. Information and streaming link available at gracelutheranlr.org. (501) 663-3631.

• Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, has in-person worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with the 11 a.m. service available on YouTube and Facebook. Links are available at hvumc.org or (501) 224-6047.

• Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 9 a.m. at ibclr.org and holds in-person services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

• Journey Church, 4511 E. 43rd St., North Little Rock, worships at 10:50 a.m. Sundays. Service is livestreamed at tinyurl.com/2p9tuds6. More information at discoverjourneychurch.com.

• Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its classic traditional service at 9, contemporary, also at 9, and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links to services at expandingthelight.org. (501) 753-6186.

• New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., has limited in-person services and livestreams on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays; and holds Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 375-4098.

• North Little Rock First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreamed worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with links at nlrfumc.org.

• Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreaming services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. bit.ly/37S7AGY (501) 753-1109.

• Pinnacle View United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road, will have a Blessing of the Animals celebration at 2 p.m. Sunday , including information about animal adoption, a pop-up Bookmobile and a book signing about a rescued dog. (501) 868-4225.

• St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., celebrates the Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays. (501) 225-4203.

• St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, has a Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sundays, livestream via interactive Zoom. For Zoom link, visit stmichaels-church.com. (501) 224-1442.

• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, Sunday, has 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. traditional worship in the sanctuary; 9 a.m. Morning Prayers in the Prayer Garden and 9:45 a.m. Sunday School. During the grief support group at noon on Oct. 18, Claudia Stallings will share her journey. Participants are asked to register at faithandgrief.org so that enough lunches will be provided. From 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30, a kid's Halloween Carnival will be held with dinner and trunk or treat. (501) 227-0000 .

• Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., has a spoken service at 8 a.m. a Choral Eucharist service at 10:30, and a Choral Evensong at 4 p.m. Sundays. More information at trinitylittlerock.org.

• Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. (501) 868-5848.

• Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., holds in-person and livestreamed services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and on YouTube at bit.ly/3bG9CJq. (501) 666-2813.

• Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, worships at 11 a.m. Sundays. This week, Glen Hooks, a longtime advocate for environmental, climate and energy, will speak. (501) 225-1503.

• Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Kavanaugh Blvd., holds services at 10:25 a.m. on Sundays. More information at westoverhills.org.

