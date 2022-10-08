Russian cosmonaut, crewmates arrive at space station for 5-month mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- A Russian cosmonaut who caught a U.S. lift to the International Space Station has arrived at her new home for a five-month stay, accompanied by a Japanese astronaut and two from NASA, including the first American Indian woman in space.

The SpaceX capsule pulled up to the station Thursday, a day after launching into orbit. The linkup occurred 260 miles above the Atlantic, just off the west coast of Africa.

It was the first time in 20 years that a Russian hitched a ride from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the result of a new agreement reached despite friction over the war in Ukraine.

Cosmonaut Anna Kikina joins two Russians already at the orbiting outpost. She'll live and work on the Russian side until March, before returning to Earth in the same SpaceX capsule.

Riding along with Kikina are Marine Col. Nicole Mann, a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in California, Navy Capt. Josh Cassada and Japan's Koichi Wakata, the only experienced space flier of the bunch with five missions.





