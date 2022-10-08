Sara Milford: In Faith Matters, connection comes with conversation

"Every church says that they're friendly and welcoming, with the best hospitality," the speaker said, "but they're liars." There was a round of laughter. The cleric was speaking to a room full of Episcopal seminarians, priests and professors over a "Lunch and Learn" about Latinx ministry. Why are we laughing? I wondered with an uneasy smile on my face. Because his delivery was humorous? Or maybe the truth was so bold that we didn't know how to react, and laughter was the most socially acceptable thing we could express.

I keep hearing and sometimes saying out loud the phrase "those with eyes to see and ears to hear," a loose variation of what Jesus said to his disciples probably more than once. When I hear this in my mind, I'm not focusing as much on the physical aspects of seeing and hearing -- because we all have different abilities in that regard -- but more on the perception and response to what is real around us.

Truth be told, the emerging community organizing work in Northwest Arkansas begins with organizing our relationships with one another with the intention of serving our common good with mutual respect. What is our common ground or perception of reality? We have to take the time to meet with one another, especially those we wouldn't normally meet over a cup of coffee. What does "common good" even mean when we've so quickly become accustomed to segregating by denomination/tradition, class, culture, politics, etc.?

Jesus made it look effortless, didn't he? He could be near someone, they could touch the hem of his garment, and they would be healed. Or he could ask or say just the right thing that questioned the assumed authority or affirmed the dignity of the other person. With God's help, we believe we have the ability to channel this grace and do healing work, too. But we have to work at learning where we hurt individually and as a community, what we think we're doing well versus what really needs to be done. And we have to take the time, however much we need, to discern how to move forward together for a greater good for all.

The ground feels rocky when we start being honest with ourselves and one another, shaking like we're about to reveal something new, something vulnerable. There are fundamental differences and disagreements among us. I vowed in my baptismal covenant to strive for justice and peace among all people and respect the dignity of every human being, and I will do my best not to compromise that promise. I will share what I believe and value with you, and you can share what you believe and value, too. And, neighbor, we can share what pressures we face, what hurts, and we can listen and discern together what could be different going forward if we allowed our hope and imagination to mingle into action. We have common values, I assure you.

Perhaps the notion of talking to one another sounds like a radical, liberal idea, but the example I'm given to follow as the highest ideal comes from a book full of stories of someone talking with all kinds of people, speaking truth, breaking bread, and asking if others want to be made whole.

The Rev. Sara Milford serves at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Bentonville. You can contact her to schedule time for a holy conversation at mothersara@allsaintsbentonville.org and find service information on Facebook @allsaintsbville.