Sherwood man sentenced to 2 1/2 years for role in shootout that led to brother’s death

A 22-year-old Sherwood man accused of participating in a College Station shootout in which his brother was killed has accepted a 2½-year prison sentence.

Corenthia Chef "Peanut" Davie of Sherwood, a 32-year-old father of two, was killed by gunshots to his face and shoulder during the March 2020 incident, which began as a fight between Davie's sister and another woman at the basketball court at 4200 Frazier Pike, according to authorities.

Davie's brother, Steve Cokley III of Sherwood, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in exchange for the 30-month term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Karen Whatley, sentencing papers filed on Monday show. He faced up to six years on the Class D felony charge.

Under the conditions of his plea agreement, negotiated by deputy prosecutor Hannah Johnston and defense attorney Will James, his prison sentence will run concurrently with a 35-month federal sentence Cokley received in November after pleading guilty to possession of an unregistered firearm, a rifle with a sawed-off barrel that Cabot police seized from him in a September 2020 encounter.

Investigators believe the fatal violence grew out of a fight between 31-year-old Charity Unique Duckett, a sister of Davie and Cokley, and another woman, although the nature of the dispute was not made clear. A crowd had gathered to watch the fight.

A woman who tried to stop the fight was struck from behind by Cokley, who was in turn knocked to the ground by part of the crowd that opposed Duckett, according to arrest reports.

Three people tried to hold Cokley down, but 33-year-old Carrington Akins of Sherwood, another brother to Davie and Cokley, intervened and Cokley was able to regain his footing and start shooting, authorities said.

Court records show that Pulaski County sheriff's deputies obtained a cellphone video of the shooting that showed Davie standing in the middle of the court holding what appears to be an AK-47 before a shirtless man walks up behind him and points a gun at him, court filings show.

The recording then shows Cokley firing at a crowd of people running away before shifting back to the basketball court where Davie's body can be seen.

Witnesses identified the shirtless man as 20-year-old Derek Jermaine Parks of Little Rock. He was arrested on a first-degree murder count but prosecutors declined to charge him.

Davie was killed about 20 months after his mother was killed at the family's home in Sherwood in a shootout that police said involved Cokley.

Authorities say 46-year-old Regina Annice Jackson, a mother of six, was killed by 22-year-old Zereak Zernell Oliver of Little Rock while he tried to steal a Ruger AR-556 rifle from Cokley.

According to Sherwood police, Oliver and another man had gone to the house to buy the AR-15-style rifle from Cokley. Police said that Oliver, trying to take the weapon by force, fired a pistol into the home with Cokley returning fire with the gun, known on the street as a "chopper."

Authorities said Oliver and the other man fled the home in Oliver's car, which led to a high-speed police chase into Little Rock. During the pursuit, someone in the vehicle threw out a backpack containing a 9 mm pistol, which matched a spent shell casing found in front of Jackson's home, according to police.

Oliver is currently awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder, committing a terroristic act, fleeing and evidence tampering.