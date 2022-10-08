Some see first year of Bikes, Blues & BBQ as learning experience for Rogers

ROGERS -- Some people see the first year of Rogers hosting Bikes, Blues & BBQ as a learning experience and believe the rally will continue to grow each year.

Billy Hudson of Rogers was with friends Friday afternoon on First Street. He's not disappointed the rally is in Rogers instead of Fayetteville. He sees this year as one of learning.

"There are things that need to be worked on," Hudson said. "It can be more bike-friendly."

Hudson said there need to be more vendor areas on First Street and some of the streets should be blocked off for motorcycles only. More vendors will bring more people downtown, he said.

David Haigler of Republic, Mo., came to the rally in 2014. He believes downtown Rogers is a unique setting and he enjoys the history and architecture.

He feels the organizers and city didn't promote the downtown area enough to bikes. Haigler said he found out about the downtown setting when he arrived Friday morning.

The website needs to be more user-friendly, Haigler said. More bikers might venture to downtown Rogers, but some may not know about the location, he added.

However, he gives the rally a passing grade. "I like it," Haigler said. "I will be back next year."

Haigler and Hudson expect next year's rally to be bigger and better with a year of experience in Rogers.

Rogers is the event's host city for the first time in the rally's two-decade history. Organizers announced in January the move from Fayetteville, which had hosted the rally each year previously. The rally is expected to stay in Rogers for at least a few years.

Tom Hoskins of Rogers lives near downtown. The event is great for local businesses, he said.

Hoskins believes the rally could do much more in the future.

"It will be bigger and better," he said. "You learn so much from doing it the first year."

Clarice Moore, owner of The Gathering on South First Street, said her business has seen more foot traffic the last few days as a result of the rally.

"It's something new and different for the city," she said. "It's good for the city."

Moore said she hopes the rally continues and becomes bigger each year. She actually enjoys the sound of the motorcycles outside her business.

Sherry Puttkammer, owner of The Dotted Pig on Walnut Street, said she's had more foot traffic in her store, but it doesn't equate to increased sales because many motorcyclists don't have space to carry items they may buy from her.

She said they are paying sales taxes at restaurants and hotels, so the city is getting more money from hosting the rally.

Puttkammer believes there needs to be a system where the bikers can provide feedback to the organizers to improve next year's rally. Some bikers told her there needs to be a place they can parade their motorcycles, she said.

She also believes the local businesses should be provided more information about the rally so they can relay it to their customers and visitors.

"I think next year will be better using this year as the guinea pig year," she said.

Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, said Friday there had been no major issues with the rally. He expected the crowd to pick up as the weekend goes on.

"I've talked to quite a few people, and they seem to be enjoying the event so far," he said.

Hiliary Foley of Conroe, Texas, said it was her first trip to Northwest Arkansas. She said a friend told her about the rally.

Foley said she rode the Pig Trail on Thursday and the area is beautiful.

The rally hasn't officially taken place since 2019. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 for reasons related to the covid-19 pandemic.

Bikers ride down First Street in downtown Rogers during Bike Blues & BBQ. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Cody Gressett with Audio Edge put a sound system on a motorcycle Friday in the vendor park at the Rogers Convention Center in Rogers during Bike Blues & BBQ. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

