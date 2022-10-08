STAR CITY 43, HELENA-WEST HELENA 8

HELENA-WEST HELENA -- A strong rushing attack carried Star City (6-1, 4-1 4A-8) over Helena-West Helena (1-5, 1-3)

Running back CJ Turner rushed six times for 43 yards and a touchdown. Peyton Taylor, An'Toneyo Matthews and Jamall Hickman combined for 8 carries, 89 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Wide receiver Austin Wilkerson scored on both of his catches, totaling 50 yards.

Quarterback Mason Taylor rushed 3 three times for 11 yards and completed 7 passes for 101 yards and 2 touchdowns. On defense, Taylor also returned an interception for a touchdown.