State football capsules

NCAA DIVISION III

Hendrix at Millsaps

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Harper Davis Field, Jackson, Miss.

RECORDS Hendrix 1-3, 0-1 Southern Athletic Association; Millsaps 2-2, 1-0 Southern Athletic Association

COACHES Buck Buchanan (48-41 in ninth season at Hendrix); Isaac Carter (3-11 in third season at Millsaps)

SERIES Hendrix leads 10-6

LAST MEETING Hendrix scored the final 28 points to beat Millsaps 34-7 on Nov. 6, in Little Rock.

LAST WEEK Trinity, Texas, pulled away to knock off Hendrix 28-7 while Millsaps held off Sewanee, Tenn., 30-27.

NOTEWORTHY Hendrix has beaten Millsaps in 7 of its past 8 games against each other. The Warriors have also scored 33 points or more in each of those victories. ... Brody Davis passed for 198 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week for Millsaps. He's thrown for 739 yards passing, 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions on the season. ... Jacob Wood is 67 of 112 for 741 yards and 2 touchdowns for Hendrix. ... Millsaps has been outscored 130-95 but has run 29 more plays than its opponents. ... The Warriors will play the first of two consecutive home games afterwards, beginning with Sewanee, Tenn., next week. They'll entertain Centre, Ky., seven days later.

NAIA

Arkansas Baptist at Louisiana Christian

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Wildcat Field, Pineville, La.

RECORDS Arkansas Baptist 3-3; Louisiana Christian 1-4

COACHES Richard Wilson (record N/A in 15th season at Arkansas Baptist); Drew Maddox (7-14 in third season at Louisiana Christian)

SERIES First meeting

LAST WEEK Arkansas Baptist fell into a 26-0 hole in losing at Southwestern Assemblies of God 47-20, while Louisiana Christian dropped a 28-16 decision to Oklahoma Panhandle State.

NOTEWORTHY Running back Atavian Ray rushed 13 times for 91 yards and 1 touchdown last week in Arkansas Baptist's road loss to Southwestern Assemblies of God. The defeat was the second in a row for the Buffaloes. ... Louisiana Christian's lone victory was a 40-26 win over Arizona Christian on Sept. 17 in Pineville, La. ... Marlon Patterson has three touchdown passes in his past two games for Arkansas Baptist. ... Sal Palermo III, Louisiana Christian's junior quarterback, has thrown for 1,017 yards and 4 touchdowns on 72-of-172 passing. He's also tossed 9 interceptions. ... The Buffaloes will return home next week against the Georgia Knights.

Lyon at Arizona Christian

WHEN 9 p.m. Central

WHERE ACU Field, Glendale, Ariz.

RECORDS Lyon 1-4, 0-4 Sooner Athletic Conference; Arizona Christian 3-2, 2-2

COACHES Chris Douglas (3-16 in third season at Lyon); Jeff Bowen (48-19 in seventh season at Arizona Christian)

SERIES Arizona Christian leads 7-0

LAST MEETING A 28-point second quarter enabled Arizona Christian to run away with a 55-21 victory on Oct. 9, 2021, in Batesville.

LAST WEEK Lyon trailed 37-0 at the half in a 43-3 loss to Langston, while Arizona Christian won its second straight game by beating Ottawa, Ariz. 40-38.

NOTEWORTHY Lyon opened its season with a victory over Missouri Baptist, but the Scots have lost four consecutive games since then. ... Arizona Christian scored 31 points in the second half to upset then-No. 7 Ottawa, Ariz., on Oct. 1 ... Brady Miller was 6 of 22 for 40 yards and an interception a week ago for Lyon, which finished with 137 yards of offense in its loss. ... The closest margin of victory in the head-to-head matchups between the teams was two points in Arizona Christian's 9-7 win in 2019 in Batesville. ... Quarterback Tyler Duncan is 72 of 129 for 843 yards with 9 touchdowns for the Firestorm.