VOLLEYBALL

UCA survives North Florida, extends winning streak

Central Arkansas pushed its winning streak to four after defeating North Florida 25-23, 21-25, 25-15, 25-27, 15-9 on Friday in an ASUN Conference match at Historic Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Ospreys (4-12, 2-3 ASUN) jumped out to a 9-8 led in the fifth set, but the Sugar Bears (11-7, 3-2) responded with seven straight points to secure the match victory.

Jamiryana Hall and Mackenzie Vernon finished with a match-high 18 kills each for a UCA attack that tallied a .165 hitting percentage. Caylan Koons was the primary facilitator with a match-high 42 assists. She also picked up six of UCA's nine aces.

Alexis McDaniel and Kendall Haywood made their presence felt on defense. McDaniel recorded a match-high 25 digs, while Haywood finished with 7 blocks.

UALR loses seventh consecutive match

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock dropped an Ohio Valley Conference match to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 18-25, 25-17, 25-15 25-18 on Friday at First Community Arena in Edwardsville, Ill.

The Trojans (3-15, 0-5 Ohio Valley) claimed the first set but dropped the final three for their seventh consecutive loss. The Cougars (9-8, 4-2) compiled a .117 hitting percentage compared to UALR's .036 hitting percentage.

Daedrianna Cail led the Trojans' attack with eight kills on a team-high .208 attacking percentage, while Jeila Fullerton knocked down six kills. Gabrielle Spankus contributed to the offense with a match-high 28 assists.

Laure Jansen led UALR on defense with 14 digs, while Daria Burrows and Makaila Harris each recorded 13 digs.

ASU drops match to South Alabama

Arkansas State's losing skid extended to 12 games with a loss to South Alabama 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 on Friday at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves (5-13, 0-6 Sun Belt) hit .099 as a team compared to the Jaguars' (11-7, 5-1) efficient .337 hitting percentage. Macey Putt led Arkansas State with nine kills, while Kayla Wiersema added seven kills. Lauren Musante finished with a team-high 16 assists.

Sarah Martinez and Musante led the charge on defense for the Red Wolves with eight digs each.

ATU falls to Northwestern Oklahoma State

Arkansas Tech lost its second consecutive match 25-12, 25-23, 25-19 to Northwestern Oklahoma State on Friday in a Great American Conference meeting at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

The Golden Suns (5-15, 3-6 GAC) allowed a 12-1 run in the first set and a 12-2 scoring spree in the third, which gave the Rangers (18-8, 6-3) the momentum they needed to secure the victory in straight sets.

Thomas Heather led the attack for Arkansas Tech with a match-high 11 kills, while Brianna Merkel added 6 kills and a team-high 24 assists. As a team, the Golden Suns finished the match with a .017 hitting percentage.

Northwestern Oklahoma State recorded a .218 attacking percentage.

Megan Solberg corralled a team-high 16 digs for the Golden Suns.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Arkansas sets Rogers State for exhibition

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas' men's basketball team will unofficially begin the 2022-23 season with an exhibition game on Oct. 24.

The Razorbacks, expected to be ranked well inside the top 25 of preseason college basketball polls in the coming weeks, are set to open their preseason schedule with an exhibition against Rogers (Okla.) State in Walton Arena, according to a game contract obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. A tip-off time has not been determined.

Rogers State, an NCAA Division II program out of Claremore, Okla., and a member of the Mid-Atlantic Intercollegiate Athletics Association, finished the 2021-22 season with a 16-14 record and 9-13 mark in league play. The Hillcats last season played Oklahoma in a preseason exhibition and lost 106-57 in Norman, Okla.

They also faced Oral Roberts in Tulsa and fell 91-31.

With the addition of Rogers State, Arkansas' preseason schedule is set. The Razorbacks are scheduled to hold their annual Red-White scrimmage in Barnhill Arena on Oct. 16, and travel to Austin, Texas, to play the Texas Longhorns in the $375 million Moody Center at 3 p.m. Oct. 29.

Arkansas' 2022-23 regular season opener is set for Nov. 7 against North Dakota State in Walton Arena.

-- WholeHogSports.com

ATHLETICS

UCA to induct 8 into hall of fame

The University of Central Arkansas will be adding eight new members to its sports hall of fame today.

Howard Felts, Gary Flenoy, Max Graham, Shawn Hamilton, Mary Hamner Latham, Harold Lewis, Ronnie Schroeder and Vance Strange make up the 22nd class to be inducted.

The newest members will be inducted at a banquet prior to UCA's home football game against Lindenwood.

Felts, a Newport native, played both ways for the Bears' football team from 1963-67, earning All-Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference honors.

Flenoy, from Lufkin, Texas, ran track for UCA in the mid-70s. He earned NAIA All-America honors twice during his time in Conway.

Graham, a Carlisle native, participated in both football and track during his time at UCA in the early 1950s, earning All-AIC honors in the former.

Hamilton, from Fort Smith, was a two-time NAIA All-American and was a key to UCA's 1991 NAIA football national championship run.

Latham, from Hot Springs, earned All-Gulf South Conference honors three times as a member of the UCA tennis team. She was UCA's Female Student Athlete of the Year in 2002.

Lewis, from Proctor, was a two-time All-AIC football player in the 1970s. He remains third all-time in tackles at UCA.

Schroeder, from Hot Springs, was an All-AIC and All-District 17 basketball guard for the Bears.

Strange, originally from San Francisco, was a long-time coach, administrator and public address announcer during his time at UCA. He is being inducted with the meritorious service distinction.