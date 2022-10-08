Storm-hit Floridians start going home





FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. -- Residents of Florida's devastated barrier islands are starting to return, assessing the damage to homes and businesses despite limited access to some areas, as the number of storm-related deaths rose to at least 103, nine days after the storm made landfall in southwest Florida.

Ian is the third-deadliest storm to hit the mainland United States in the 21st century -- behind Hurricane Katrina, which left about 1,400 people dead, and Hurricane Sandy, which had a total death count of 233 despite weakening to a tropical storm just before making U.S. landfall.

The Florida Medical Examiners Commission has reported 94 storm-related deaths in Florida so far.

Most were in the worst-hit Lee County that includes the greater Fort Myers area and nearby Gulf Coast islands. At least half of the confirmed victims in the state were 65 years and older and more than two-thirds were 50 and older.

Five people were also killed in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia.

Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy has said no one will be allowed back until emergency services crews finish "searching for people who are hurt or might need help amongst the rubble, and people who have passed" in the town of just over 7,000.

First responders need space and time to do their job and "any extra vehicle and pedestrian traffic hampers and prolongs their efforts," the statement said. They have not set a date for when residents can return.

Fort Myers Beach residents James Berry and Jeff Silcock have access passes to the island and were also waiting under the bridge to get back home.

"They're still looking for bodies out there and there's an investigation process," said Silcock. "I totally understand why they're not letting anyone on."

Betty Parker and her husband, Wiley, live in Fort Myers, but they're about 20 miles inland. Their neighborhood on the Caloosahatchee River was built in 1915 and had never flooded until now, Parker said.

Ian, a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour unleashed torrents of rain and caused extensive flooding and damage. Officials estimate the storm has caused billions of dollars in damage.

In Sanibel Island, the broken causeway into the city might not be passable until the end of the month.

Officials on the island had ordered a complete curfew after the storm passed, allowing search and rescue teams to do their work. Residents who evacuated were blocked from returning.

The city of about 7,000 started Wednesday allowing residents back from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City manager Dana Souza told residents in a Facebook Live stream that they would have to arrange visits by private boat.

Pine Island is closer to the mainland than Sanibel and temporary repairs to its causeway were finished Wednesday. But the island was hit hard by the storm.

"It's not our stuff we're worried about. It's our community," said Cindy Bickford.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, at a news conference Thursday in Nokomis, praised the widespread restoration of running water through the storm-hit zone and work toward restoring power. As of Thursday, some 185,000 customers remain without electricity.

DeSantis said rescue workers have conducted around 2,500 missions, particularly on barrier islands on the Gulf coast as well as in inland areas that have seen intense flooding. More than 90,000 structures have been inspected and checked for survivors, he said.

He said residential areas devastated by the hurricane had been showing great resilience over the past week.

Information for this article was contributed by Jay Reeves, Travis Loller, Stephen Smith, Bobby Caina Calvan, Anthony Izaguirre and Ian Mader of The Associated Press.





In this drone image taken Friday, shrimp boats tossed by Hurricane Ian sit atop the wreckage of a mobile home park on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Residents are beginning to return to Florida’s devastated barrier islands to assess the damage. More photos at arkansasonline.com/108ian/. (AP/Rebecca Blackwell)











Gallery: Storm-hit Floridians start going home







