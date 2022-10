STUTTGART 35, RIVERVIEW 7

STUTTGART -- The Ricebirds (4-2, 1-1) rolled to a 4A-2 conference victory over the Raiders behind 114 rushing yards from quarterback DeOntae Clark and three touchdowns from Cedric Hawkins.

Hawkins ran for scores from 34, 6 and 2 yards, accounting for 91 yards on 8 carries. Clark earned his rushing total on just eight carries. He also completed all four of his passes for 68 yards.

AJ Higgins added touchdown runs of 7 and 3 yards for Stuttgart.