Super Quiz: Sculptures

1. An Auguste Rodin work depicting a nude man sitting on a rock in deep thought and contemplation.

2. A sculpture by Michelangelo depicting the body of Jesus on the lap of his mother Mary.

3. Another Michelangelo work is this marble statue of the biblical figure who slew Goliath.

4. This bronze fountain depicts a naked little boy urinating into a basin.

5. An Art Deco statue of Jesus Christ in Rio de Janeiro.

6. This work depicting a Greek goddess is missing both arms.

7. A memorial on the National Mall honoring the 16th U.S. president.

8. The "Discobolus" is a sculpture of a youthful male athlete about to throw what object?

9. This statue found on the island of Samothrace represents a goddess whose head and arms are missing.

Answers:

1. "The Thinker"

2. "Pieta"

3. "David"

4. "Manneken Pis"

5. "Christ the Redeemer"

6. "Venus de Milo"

7. Lincoln Memorial

8. A discus

9. "Nike of Samothrace" ("Winged Victory of Samothrace")