Three in row over ‘Dogs?

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- The Arkansas Razorbacks are headed today to the venue that vaulted Coach Sam Pittman into folk hero status.

And the University of Arkansas is going back to Mississippi State's Davis Wade Stadium in just the position that Pittman prefers: Backs against the wall as a decided underdog.

The No. 23 Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1 SEC) are a 7 1/2-point favorite over the Razorbacks (3-2, 1-1) for today's 11 a.m. Central SEC West showdown.

The odds seem even steeper with star quarterback KJ Jefferson unlikely to play after suffering a head injury in last week's loss to Alabama. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs sport one of the highest volume and highest production quarterbacks in the nation in Will Rogers to operate Coach Mike Leach's Air Raid attack against a banged-up Arkansas secondary.

Jefferson traveled with the team but did little in practice this week, making it likely Cade Fortin and Malik Hornsby will work at quarterback.

Pittman's persona for Arkansas fans took a favorable spike when he led the Razorbacks to a 21-14 win over No. 16 Mississippi State here two seasons ago in just his second game as head coach.

In the jubilant post-game locker room, after Arkansas snapped a 20-game losing streak in SEC games, Pittman delivered an unforgettable line.

"Turn that damn jukebox on!" instantly struck a fancy, spawning a catch phrase, T-shirts, and even Pittman's walk-out music at Reynolds Razorback Stadium: Juke Box Hero by Foreigner.

"Man, it's a tradition now," senior safety Simeon Blair said of Pittman's locker room line after wins.

"That locker room, there's not that many moments you have in life that are that special," added senior linebacker Bumper Pool, who had 20 tackles in Starkville that night. "Just a great moment for myself and for the entire team and getting that 'turn the jukebox on' thing. Just very special."

Senior center Ricky Stromberg recalled that game, played on Oct. 3 because of the late start to the season due to covid-19, as an awesome memory.

"Like Sim[eon], I wasn't here the two years prior, but I was here Chad Morris' last year and getting that win, that was like a big relief. That was the start of something, so that moment will stick with me forever."

It also had had permanence for Pittman, who did not realize the Razorbacks' losing skid in SEC play was that deep.

"I remember finding out we hadn't won an SEC game in a long time after the game because everybody was so excited and things of that nature," Pittman said. "The excitement of the locker room and all those things. We played a good game.

"They had scored 44 I think on LSU the week before. We played a good game on defense. Made enough plays on offense to score I think it was 21. ... It was certainly a good feeling and my first game ball and all that kind of stuff. It was exciting."

The Razorbacks were big underdogs that night, as Mississippi State was coming off a huge 44-34 upset at defending College Football Playoff champion LSU behind KJ Costello's SEC-record 623 passing yards. Arkansas left a couple of starters behind in Fayetteville due to disciplinary measures and top receiver Treylon Burks was injured in the first quarter.

Pittman likes to play off the edge of being the underdog, like the Razorbacks are today.

"I remember going on the plane and saying, 'All we have is all we need to win,'" Pittman said on his radio show on Wednesday. "It's a little bit this way. If we don't teach these kids that in hard times you rally around and you go to work, then what are we really teaching them? So that's what we're going to do."

This time, injuries are more of a factor for the Razorbacks than in the 2020 game. In addition to Jefferson's status, defensive backs Myles Slusher and Latavious Brini have missed practice time this week, and receiver Warren Thompson's availability is also in question.

The Slusher and Brini injuries add further complications to a secondary that has been beset by injuries, poor tackling and erratic coverage.

The Razorbacks are allowing 289.6 passing yards per game to rank 124th of the 131 teams in the FBS ranks.

One exception in the coverage woes is transfer cornerback Dwight McGlothern. Per Pro Football Focus, McGlothern has allowed five receptions in coverage, and has three interceptions and three pass breakups while allowing a passer rating of 0.0.

The Razorbacks will need play like that and improved tackling to have a shot at slowing the Air Raid, which has been complemented by a solid run game this season.

The Bulldogs sport the nation's No. 7 passing offense with 346.6 yards per game, and its No. 30 scoring offense with 37 points per game.

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has a solid track record against Leach with wins in the last two meetings using a coverage scheme that has largely dropped eight defenders into coverage and made Rogers and Costello have to pick their way down the field.

Pittman calls the scheme double cloud coverage. The tactic is still in Arkansas' defensive playbook, though the Razorbacks have used attacking blitz schemes with man coverage behind it more this season, utilizing the pass-rush prowess of linebacker Drew Sanders (6.5 sacks) and ends Jordan Domineck (4.5), Zach Williams (3), Landon Jackson (2.5) and others.

"I think that we've had a game plan that's worked," said Pool, who is 13 tackles shy of Tony Bua's Arkansas record of 408 career tackles. "So if we just continue to follow the plan that Coach Odom puts in front of us and we lock in on our keys for four quarters that we'll have success.

"Now, it's the getting late in the games and kind of straying away that we can't do. We've got to continue to lock into the game plan for four quarters."

Mississippi State is the only SEC opponent Arkansas has defeated two years in a row under Pittman.

The Razorbacks don't look at it as having the Bulldogs' number.

"We're preparing like we're facing this team again for the first time," Blair said. "We're hungry. We're coming off two losses, so we're trying to get our swagger back.

"We've been practicing as hard as we can, so we don't really think too much about that. We're getting our mind focused on this year because this year's going to be different from last year and the previous two years, so we're just getting that hunger back, getting that focus, keeping that chip on our shoulder."

With Fortin and Hornsby probably in position to run the Arkansas offense, the Razorbacks are sure to lean on their veteran offensive line and run game to try to control the clock. Arkansas is ninth in the country in rushing at 232 yards per game and lead tailback Raheim Sanders is seventh nationally with 127 yards per game.

"Obviously, they rush for 232 yards a game," Mississippi State linebackers coach Matt Brock said. "It's almost like single-wing football a little bit with KJ back there and the way they run the ball with him. They've got three backs that are all capable.

"They do a great job offensive line-wise of picking everything up and moving the line of scrimmage in their favor. It's a great challenge for us. We haven't proven that we can step up and stop the run the way we need to, and we need to make sure that we do that. That's really what we've challenged our guys to do all week long."

The Razorbacks' challenge is to overcome adversity and continue their recent success against the Bulldogs against the odds following a crushing loss to Texas A&M and a fourth-quarter flop against Alabama.

"Losses last a lot longer than wins do," Pittman said. "It's just no fun when you lose, for the team or any of us.

"But the bottom line is we have a great opportunity against a good football team to go down there and play hard and win. ... They're playing extremely well and favored and all that kind of stuff. So, I think they're certainly in our realm of how we approach teams that are favored over us, which there's been a bunch of them since I've been here."

Another upset could strike up one of the most emotional jukebox calls in three years.