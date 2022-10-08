Tools & Toys: SnapPower Motion Light and ThinkWrite Ultra Durable Headset





SnapPower Motion Light

What's to love: Add a night light to an outlet without a bulky plug-in light. This light replaces an electrical outlet cover with a light bar at the bottom leaving both outlets open for use.

What does it do: SnapPower is easy to install. No electrician needed. A soft light is activated by motion and the user is able to control the brightness as well as the length of time the light stays on from 15 seconds to five minutes. The lights are made in three styles to fit regular and decor outlets and GFCI outlets. They are available in white, light almond, ivory and black. The motion light sells for $23.99. Visit snappower.com for more information.

■ ■ ■

ThinkWrite Ultra Durable Headset

What's to love: Comfortable, lightweight headphones with a flip down microphone, great for online meetings and classes.

What does it do: The cushioned ear cups use a swivel technology to provide an ergonomic gapless fit that provides quality sound while minimizing external noise. The flip down microphone is omni-directional. The braided fabric cord has an inline volume control and is available with a USB plug or a 3.5 mm plug. The headsets sell for $31.99. For more information visit thinkwrite.com.



