Top UA tacklers share hometown





STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Bumper Pool likes tackling Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Pool, a University of Arkansas fifth-year linebacker, has 43 tackles against Mississippi State in three games.

That includes a career-high 20 tackles two years ago when the Razorbacks beat the Bulldogs 21-14 on the road.

The 6-2, 232-pound Pool will be looking for another big game when Arkansas plays No. 23 Mississippi State at 11 a.m. today at Davis Wade Stadium.

"He's got one of the greatest football names ever, especially for his position," Bulldogs Coach Mike Leach said. "He's just constantly playing. I mean, he's not one of those guys that ever takes any plays off. He's constantly going somewhere trying to get in the action."

If Pool hits or surpasses his average of 14 tackles against the Bulldogs, he'll become Arkansas' all-time leader.

Tony Bua, an outside linebacker and safety from 2000-03, holds the career tackles record with 408.

Pool is second with 395 tackles, 13 behind Bua.

"That's what makes coming to Arkansas so special, is there is a ton of talent that has played here and there's such great history," Pool said. "Any time that you can have a piece of history with a school like Arkansas, it will mean everything to you.

"But we're just going out there to get a win, and then we'll worry about all that whenever it happens."

Bua, 43, lives in Lucas, Texas, with his wife, Taylor, and sons Blaze and Brock. He owns roofing businesses in Lucas and Northwest Arkansas.

Pool also is from Lucas, which has a population of 7,612 according to the 2020 census, and played at Lovejoy High School.

"It's wild we both live in Lucas," Bua said. "It shows God has a sense of humor. I've run into a lot of people in our little community that know Bumper."

Bua and Pool have spoken a few times, most recently at the Arkansas-Texas A&M game in Arlington, Texas, two weeks ago when Bua was the Razorbacks' honorary team captain.

"He's still got that fire in him," Pool said.

Pool grew up an Arkansas fan because many of his family members are UA graduates. Among the scholarship offers he turned down to sign with Arkansas were from Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Michigan and Oklahoma State.

"Bumper has bled Arkansas his entire life," Bua said. "So if anybody is going to break the record, I'm glad it's somebody who loves Arkansas the way Bumper does."

Pool, a team captain, will play his 50th game for Arkansas today.

"Just about as perfect a kid as you would want to have on your team," Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman said. "Big-time leader, and when things are going south he will get it redirected. When things are going good, he will credit his teammates.

"He's going to have great success in life because he knows how to work and knows how to treat people."

Pool had a career-high 125 tackles last season after having 29 in 2018, 94 in 2019 and 101 in 2020. He has 46 tackles in five games this season.

"Just the way he approaches the game, none of that surprises me," Arkansas fifth-year safety Simeon Blair said of Pool's success. "It's a blessing to be able to play behind him, because he does exactly what he tells everybody else to do."

Pool has made 10 or more tackles 15 times, including 13 in a 34-17 win over Missouri last season.

"I think Bumper obviously is a tough competitor," Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "He's physical, he diagnoses plays well. He's got good instincts, which I think is key to being a linebacker.

"Arkansas' had a long-standing tradition of some really good linebackers, so if he gets that record, that's a real tribute to him."

Pool had seven tackles when the Razorbacks beat South Carolina 44-30 in the SEC opener.

"He's played a lot of football, so there's not much he hasn't seen that offenses can throw at him," South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer said. "His experience certainly jumps out on tape.

"It seems like he's always one step ahead of the ball. When you have good instincts and play with great effort, which is what he does, it allows you to make the plays that he's made."

Bua said he's been proud to hold the tackles record for 19 years.

"When I played for Arkansas, I put everything I had into every game," Bua said. "I've had a lot of pride in this record.

"It's gotten me through some tough times in my life, as corny as that might sound. But that's the truth of the matter.

"I've looked back and said, 'Well, if you were able to do that, then you can get through this. Back at Arkansas a lot of people doubted you, but you just have to keep going and moving forward.' "

Pool said being familiar with the offensive scheme at Mississippi State, where Leach is in his third season, helps playing defense.

"The key to making plays is being able to be in the right positions," he said. "So if we can see what they're doing pre-snap, it helps us out.

"And then being able just to run to the ball. Being ferocious and trying to get as many hits on those guys as we can."

Pool has played through numerous injuries, including broken ribs much of the 2020 season.

"Football is such a physical sport, and linebackers have to be tough," Pittman said. "Bump has went through a lot of injuries to get to this point in his career."

Pittman said he's spoken with Pool about what he'll be able to tell his children one day.

"I think one of the greatest things they'll be able to tell their buddies at school -- hopefully he can get the record -- is that my daddy had more tackles than anyone else in the history of Arkansas football," Pittman said. "I think that would be really cool.

"I think that would mean something to him. He certainly has earned it."









Arkansas career tackles leaders

RK Playertacklesseasons

1. Tony Bua4082000-03

2. Bumper Pool3952018-22

3. Jerry Franklin3822008-11

4. Ken Hamlin3812000-02

5. Sam Olajubutu3722003-06

6. De’Jon Harris3712016-19

7. Caleb Miller3682000-03

8. Cliff Powell3671967-69

9. Ronnie Caveness3571962-64

10. Rickey Williams3431984-87

Source Arkansas media guide









Bumper Pool







Tony Bua





