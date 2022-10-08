Traffic to reroute starting Tuesday for roundabout construction in west Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Traffic will be rerouted as the city installs a roundabout near the site of the new police headquarters.

Closings and detours will begin Tuesday as the roundabout construction begins where Porter Road and Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard meet at Deane Street, according to a city news release. Porter Road from Sycamore Street to Deane Street will be closed for crews to work. A small section of Sycamore Street runs west of Porter Road.

Work is scheduled to take until mid-December.

Traffic on Porter Road will be routed to Skylar Drive and Sang Avenue to the east.

Lanes will be shifted on Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard and Deane Street to allow traffic to continue to pass through, the release says.

Work is ongoing to build a police headquarters and fire substation northeast of Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard and Deane Street.

The roundabout is part of a larger project to create a continuous trail route with street improvements from where Interstate 49 meets Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard east to Gregory Park, near Sycamore Street and College Avenue.

For more information, contact Public Works Director Chris Brown at 575-8207 or cbrown@fayetteville-ar.gov.