Trunk or Treat returning to Veterans Park in Decatur

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

DECATUR --The city will host its second annual Community Trunk or Treat event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Veterans Park in Decatur. The event is free to the public.

Last year, city workers Debbie Buffer and Shela Verser suggested the event as a safe way for Decatur-area kids to celebrate Halloween. The pair suggested area businesses, churches and individuals decorate car trunks or pickup truck beds in a Halloween motif. Kids were then asked to walk down Pat Street at Veterans Park and pick up candy and other items from participants.

The event was a huge success, prompting the pair to make Trunk or Treat an annual event, they said.

Participants in this year's event can start setting up their decorations and trunk at 5 p.m. Parking for the vendor event will be assigned on a first-come basis.

Rules for the event include:

• Decorations must be family-friendly.

• Participants need to provide their own candy or items to be passed out to the trunk-or-treaters.

• No fees will be required to participate.

Two new events will be implemented at this year's Trunk or Treat event -- contests for the best-decorated trunk and the best costume. Judging will take place at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact the city at 479-752-3912.

