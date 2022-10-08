Trunk or Treat returning to Veterans Park in Decatur

DECATUR --The city will host its second annual Community Trunk or Treat event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Veterans Park in Decatur. The event is free to the public.
Last year, city workers Debbie Buffer and Shela Verser suggested the event as a safe way for Decatur-area kids to celebrate Halloween. The pair suggested area businesses, churches and individuals decorate car trunks or pickup truck beds in a Halloween motif. Kids were then asked to walk down Pat Street at Veterans Park and pick up candy and other items from participants.
The event was a huge success, prompting the pair to make Trunk or Treat an annual event, they said.
Participants in this year's event can start setting up their decorations and trunk at 5 p.m. Parking for the vendor event will be assigned on a first-come basis.
Rules for the event include:
• Decorations must be family-friendly.
• Participants need to provide their own candy or items to be passed out to the trunk-or-treaters.
• No fees will be required to participate.
Two new events will be implemented at this year's Trunk or Treat event -- contests for the best-decorated trunk and the best costume. Judging will take place at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact the city at 479-752-3912.