Undefeated Dukes ride success of QB





What James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio remembers most about the last time he shared a field with Arkansas State linebacker Kivon Bennett isn't the game itself.

After Bennett's St. Thomas Aquinas drubbed Centeio's Dwyer 37-0 in a 2016 state playoff game, a brawl broke out between the South Florida teams.

But there's no ill will between the two. In fact, earlier this week, Centeio opened up Instagram to find a direct message from Bennett.

"You ready to get to work?" it read.

If the first few weeks of the 2022 season are any indication, it could be Centeio giving Bennett and the rest of the Red Wolf defense fits tonight when the Dukes make their first-ever visit to Jonesboro and Centennial Bank Stadium.

The sixth-year quarterback transferred to James Madison following stints at Temple and Colorado State, but he's needed little time to get up to speed -- the Dukes enter the week eighth nationally at 44.8 points per game and are unbeaten in their first season since moving up from FCS to FBS and joining the Sun Belt Conference.

"Everything goes through the quarterback," ASU Coach Butch Jones said of Centeio earlier in the week. "The word to describe him is dynamic. He's also their leading rusher and he can do everything. He can make every throw, he can keep plays alive with his legs [and] he has great vision down the field."

Centeio's history with Red Wolf quarterback James Blackman dates back even further.

Bennett, Blackman and Centeio were all top-150 prospects in the state of Florida in the Class of 2017. But unlike the other two, Centeio had to toil for five seasons at the Group of 5 level, primarily as a backup.

It wasn't until last year that he played regularly, throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and 15 touchdowns at Colorado State, which then got him on the radar of James Madison and Coach Curt Cignetti.

Even then, the idea that Centeio would be the focal point of a 4-0 team getting national recognition while being graded by Pro Football Focus as one of the nation's top quarterbacks -- ahead of likely Heisman Trophy candidates C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Caleb Williams (USC) and Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) -- seemed a long-shot bet.

"To have early success, being in the moment and enjoying what's going on is the coolest thing," Centeio told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Although Centeio is the leading actor in the Dukes' show, they've got a whole supporting cast on the other side of the ball, too. James Madison leads the nation in total defense, allowing a mere 217.5 yards per game, and the Dukes are ninth in scoring defense at 13.8 points per game.

Tonight's game, however, represents the biggest stage yet for James Madison.

Although the Dukes have been a consistent national TV presence in the FCS playoffs, a primetime appearance on the NFL Network will be James Madison's first nationally-televised regular-season contest since the Dukes' 2018 season opener at N.C. State.

When Centeio happened to catch a glimpse of a graphic highlighting the matchup, featuring both him and Blackman, it was a reminder of how far they've come.

"We're from South Florida," Centeio said. "We have a different sense of football [and] we know that we're good players, so regardless, we're going to make something out of nothing."









Today’s game

James Madison at Arkansas State

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 2-3, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference; James Madison 4-0, 2-0

TV NFL Network

STREAMING None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro; KHLR-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

COACHES Butch Jones (4-13 in second season at ASU and 88-67 in 13th season overall); Curt Cignetti (37-5 in fourth season at James Madison and 104-31 in 11th season overall)

SERIES First meeting

NOTEWORTHY James Madison is a 101/2-point favorite. … ASU freshman kicker Dominic Zvada is one of only two kickers in FBS who is 3 of 3 or better from 45-plus yards. … The Dukes won FCS national titles in 2004 and 2016, reaching the semifinals in five of their last six seasons before moving up to FBS. … ASU sophomore Seydou Traore ranks second nationally in receiving yards among tight ends. … ASU lost its three national TV games in 2021.









