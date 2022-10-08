U.S. tells Exxon to rehire 2 scientists

When Exxon Mobil Corp. announced unexpectedly bullish targets for pumping oil out of Texas and New Mexico in the spring of 2019, the news sparked confusion for two scientists at the company.

That confusion grew into alarm as the scientists began to suspect management planned to pin what they saw as a potentially fraudulent forecast on them.

Damian Burch and Lindsey Gulden soon complained to Exxon Mobil's human resources investigators that Burch's team was pressured to doctor data to make it look like the company was poised to generate billions of dollars more in oil than it was, according to interviews and the findings of a Labor Department investigation.

Burch said he was so unnerved at being directed to gin up a scientific outlook bolstering the company CEO's misleading public statements that he named the file: "Please--do--not--turn--this--into--a--lie.xlsx."

Eventually, the company acted on the concerns raised by the scientists, according to the federal investigation: It fired them.

"I had never seen anything like this before," said Burch, who worked at the company for more than a decade and holds a doctorate in applied mathematics.

"Management said to just override the experts so we can get to the number the CEO has already blasted to the public," Burch said. "We could not find any evidence to support it. The science did not support it. The data did not support it. Nothing supported it."

Now, federal labor officials at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have ordered the oil giant to reinstate the two and pay them hundreds of thousands of dollars in back pay and damages in a case that has implications extending beyond the careers of these computational scientists.

Exxon Mobil officials say they plan to appeal the order before an administrative law judge.

"We reject all claims made by the former employees and will defend the company accordingly," company spokesman Casey Norton wrote in an email. "The terminations in late 2020 were unrelated to the ill-founded concerns raised by the employees in 2019."

"As we have stated throughout, we welcome the opportunity to meet with OSHA to provide additional information or witness interviews, as necessary," Norton wrote.

Company officials said the scientists were not fired for blowing the whistle to federal agencies, but for violating company policies, which included restrictions on communicating with the media about their concerns.

SPRINGBOARD

The Labor Department's action could become a springboard to a more expansive targeting of fossil fuel companies, which already are facing unprecedented pressure from regulators and shareholders to reveal more about their operations.

Companies like Exxon Mobil are being pushed to be more transparent not just about their earnings projections and oil reserves, but also their exposure and contribution to climate change as regulators pursue rules requiring extensive new reporting on company emissions and their impact.

"If they can defraud investors and the public about this and get away with it, how can they be trusted with anything related to something as important as confronting climate change?" asked Gulden, who also worked at ExxonMobil for more than a decade, after earning a doctorate in geoscience.

Exxon Mobil sees things differently. The company has said in court filings and public statements that the scientists misunderstood the projections and that investors were never misled.

In a court filing earlier this year, the company produced a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission that said the agency had no plans to take any action after investigating whistleblower claims that the company duped shareholders.

The filing came as Exxon Mobil defended itself in a shareholder lawsuit in which the plaintiffs, including the state of Rhode Island, interviewed a dozen former employees and contractors who echoed the concerns of the fired scientists.

That complaint against Exxon Mobil was dismissed late last week by a judge who found the plaintiffs had not provided adequate evidence to show company executives intentionally defrauded investors. But the judge's order also invited the plaintiffs to refile their complaint with more such evidence.

The company continues to argue it is hitting its drilling targets.

DEEPER PROBLEMS

The Labor Department findings suggest Exxon Mobil's problems may be far from over. The agency concluded that the company violated laws meant to protect whistleblowers.

Its central finding was that Exxon Mobil fired Burch and Gulden because it suspected they brought their concerns to the media. Under federal law, according to the department, employees are shielded from being fired from a company for leaking information that reveals potential fraud against shareholders.

Burch and Gulden "suffered financial hardship and mental anguish because [Exxon Mobil] illegally retaliated against them," according to the Labor Department's findings, which were released Thursday. "The terminations were devastating for complainants, who are high level professionals, neither of whom had ever been terminated from a position."

In addition to offering the scientists their job back, the department also directed Exxon Mobil to pay Gulden more than $385,000 and Burch more than $366,000 in back pay and damages.

The department rejected company arguments that it could legally take action against employees for discussing company business with the media without authorization.

The journey of the two scientists from longtime employees to whistleblowers is a cautionary tale for an oil industry facing stepped-up legal and regulatory pressures as it struggles to transition into the new energy economy. The disclosure rules the SEC is advancing around corporate exposure to climate change and will bring new scrutiny to how companies like Exxon Mobil manage and manipulate their data.

The company was already under the microscope over allegations that it made false statements. It is a defendant in 20 lawsuits filed by states, cities and counties alleging that it lied to shareholders and the public for decades about its climate science, concealing internal findings that the continued use of fossil fuels could have catastrophic consequences. Judges in some of the biggest of the cases have rejected ExxonMobil's efforts to have them dismissed.

Exxon Mobil is also a target of an ongoing House Oversight Committee investigation into allegations oil companies used the tobacco industry playbook to mislead the public and shareholders about the risks of their product.

Damian Burch alleges that ExxonMobil pressured him to doctor data and fired him after he complained to company human resources investigators. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Mark Felix



Scientist Lindsey Gulden has accused her former employer, ExxonMobil, of illegally firing her after she reported her concerns about management projections to the company's human resources department. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Adam Glanzman

