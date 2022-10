WALNUT RIDGE 44, PIGGOTT 0

PIGGOTT -- Walker Ward ran for touchdowns of 71 and 41 yards to lead the Bobcats (5-1, 2-0) to a big win over the Mohawks in 3A-3 conference play.

Kai Watson added a 52-yard scoring jaunt for Walnut Ridge, which built a 36-0 lead by halftime.