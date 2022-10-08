Warriors’ sophomore rushes for career high

Sophomore tailback Ronny Anokye rushed 25 times for a career-high 212 yards and 2 touchdowns as Little Rock Christian celebrated homecoming with a 45-13 victory over Mountain Home in 6A-West action Friday night at Warrior Field in Little Rock.

Little Rock Christian (4-2, 2-2), which never trailed, controlled the second half and finished with 466 total yards, including 378 rushing, on 58 plays.

The Warriors built an early 14-0 advantage following an 8-yard touchdown run by Anokye with 1:41 remaining in the first quarter and led 21-10 at halftime after junior quarterback Walker White ran 1 yard for a touchdown with 41 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Anokye, 5-8, 195, punctuated his night by running 7 yards for a touchdown with 5:16 remaining in the game. Junior place-kicker Greyson Hoover's sixth consecutive extra point set the final. It was the fourth 100-yard rushing game this fall for Anokye, whose previous career high (157) came in a 41-6 season-opening victory over Class 7A Little Rock Central.

"He's had a great season," Warriors Coach Eric Cohu said. "He's run the ball hard and had some big games for us. He's had some good games for us, but tonight may have been his breakout night as far as yardage. He's run the ball hard all year long."

Sophomore tailback Aiden Sansom added a career-high 80 rushing yards on nine carries. White ran seven times for 57 yards. Senior tailback Holt Chappell ran 2 times for 44 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown on Little Rock Christian's second possession of the game.

The Warriors were headed toward 400 total rushing yards before taking a knee twice to end the game after reaching the Bombers' 12 with approximately 90 seconds remaining.

"I felt like the running game was there all night," Cohu said. "Hat's off to Ronny Anokye and the offensive line. Aiden Sansom came in and had a good second half, too. Got some reps. When you can run the ball, good things will happen."

White also completed 12 of 18 passes for 88 yards and 2 touchdowns. White opened the second half with a 9-yard touchdown pass to senior H-back Ethan Ross and found senior wide receiver Cooper Longworth in the back of the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown with 10:15 remaining in the game. Hoover added the extra point for a 38-13 lead. He had given the Warriors a 31-13 lead on a 34-yard field goal with 2:32 remaining in the third quarter.

The Bombers (0-7, 0-5) were limited to 216 total yards on 59 plays. Sophomore tailback Jacob Chenoweth scored their only touchdown on a 5-yard run with 7:08 remaining in the first half. Senior place-kicker Jack Sheaner added field goals of 24 and 25 yards.

"I felt defensively we didn't play as good a first half as we did the second half," Cohu said. "I really challenged them at halftime to step up the game. In the second half, I felt like we really stepped up our game."