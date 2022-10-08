White Hall rallies to down Morrilton

WHITE HALL -- White Hall won its homecoming game 21-20 in the final minutes of a hard-fought game against Morrilton.

The Bulldogs (3-3, 2-2 in 5A Central) and the Devil Dogs (4-3, 2-3) started the game sluggish as White Hall had to overcome a series of penalties.

With 4:24 left in the first quarter, Morrilton quarterback Damarius Martin scored on a 5-yard touchdown run for a 6-0 lead

After a missed White Hall field goal attempt, Martin scored from the 1 with 1:40 left in the second quarter to give the Devil Dogs a 13-0 halftime lead.

Morrilton got a touchdown run from Destin Tate to take a 20-0 lead with 3:32 left in the third quarter.

White Hall's Jayden Smith scored on a 6-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter tomake it 20-7.

A 1-yard touchdown pass from Noah Smith to Marshon Jordan got the Bulldogs within 20-14 early in the fourth quarter.

With 2:56 left, Smith passed to Ben Redix for a long reception to the Morrilton 2. After a White Hall penalty and a Jayden Smith reception, Noah Smith went over from the 1 to tie the game at 20-20. Christian Morales broke the tie with the extra point to set the final score.