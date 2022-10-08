Police beat: Woman surrenders after NLR standoff; Man facing charges after search of car

Woman surrenders after NLR standoff

North Little Rock police arrested a woman who barricaded herself in a home with a gun Thursday night, according to an early-morning news release Friday from the department.

The incident led to a multihour standoff in the 1700 block of West 13th Street with the unidentified woman, whom negotiators eventually got to surrender peacefully, the release published at 3:25 a.m. states.

She was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, the release states, but it was not clear what injuries she may have suffered. The release didn't say what charges the woman faces.

Officers first arrived on the scene around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after a report of a disturbance with a weapon. Witnesses told them a woman had pointed a gun at another person and made threats before retreating into the residence.

Police formed a perimeter around the area during the standoff, but the area was cleared by Friday morning, the release states.

Man facing charges after search of car

Little Rock police arrested a man early Friday who faces gun and drug charges, according to an arrest report.

Officers around 12:30 a.m. spotted a vehicle behind a motel near 5900 Mabelvale Pike with a man standing next to it who walked away as police drove by. They later learned that Bryson Barnes, 21, of North Little Rock was the vehicle's driver.

When police approached the vehicle, they spotted a handgun in plain view, and Barnes initially gave them a false name, the report states.

A search of Barnes and the vehicle located a glass pipe and a tinfoil packet of white crystalline substance. He is charged with three felony charges -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession -- as well as misdemeanor counts of obstruction of justice and a failure to appear count for a previous charge.