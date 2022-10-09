A Night in Vegas benefits Ronald McDonald House





Blackjack, roulette, poker and other games of chance awaited guests Sept. 29 at the sold-out A Night in Vegas benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas.

The speakeasy-style casino party was held at the Junior League building. Partygoers were given $100 in chips to try to win prizes. Beer, wine, signature cocktails, passed hors d'oeuvres and a silent auction also were part of the fun. More than 360 people were in attendance.

Jamie and Cale Block were co-chairmen of the event. He is a lawyer at Barber Law Firm, the presenting sponsor of the party. The evening was dedicated to Donna Clark, a longtime supporter of the house who had the vision to create A Night in Vegas in 2019.

The Ronald McDonald House, near Arkansas Children's Hospital, provides a home away from home for families of critically ill children who are being treated at area hospitals.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal



