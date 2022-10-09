AACLive returns with Rory Block, Iguanas, Cate Brothers

Rob Goodfellow calls it "two years of intermission." While other concert series found some ways to work around the covid crisis, Artist, Audience & Community Live! was built on showcasing world-class entertainers in intimate surroundings. And so, the music series took 2020 and 2021 off.

"We kept in touch with past patrons and were fortunate that ongoing financial obligations were minimal during the pandemic," Goodfellow says. "We are thrilled to be 'getting the band back together' for our 21st season."

AACLive! was born as the 801 Concert Series, founded by locals Dick Renko and John McIntosh.

"Over the years, we have changed venues a few times, and we are very fortunate to be back in the same great space where it all began" at 801 Media Center, 801 N. "A" St. in Fort Smith, Goodfellow says.

"Since its inception, the organization has hosted an incredibly impressive and diverse list of world class entertainers ... including Richie Havens, Leon Russell, John Hiatt, Stanley Jordan and Kathy Mattea," he says proudly. "Our mission is 'to provide excellence and diversity in the performing and visual arts for the citizens and visitors of the Arkansas River Valley.' By serving artists, audience and community, we improve our quality of place by leaving a legacy of arts and culture for many generations to come.

"Artist, Audience & Community Live! covers all genres.," Goodfellow adds. "Guests are apt to see -- and meet -- a Grammy nominated artist that they've never heard of before!"

On this year's schedule so far are:

Oct. 13 -- Rory Block: Heralded by the Blues Revue as one of the greatest living acoustic blues artists, Rory Block has committed her life and career to preserving the Delta blues tradition and bringing it to life for 21st century audiences around the world. A traditionalist and an innovator at the same time, she wields a fiery and haunting guitar and vocal style that redefines the boundaries of acoustic blues and folk.

Nov. 11 -- Darin and Brook Aldridge: Darin and Brooke Aldridge are excited. And why not? With two new band members, a new record label, and five original songs on their latest album, the bluegrass and Americana duo are back with "This Life We're Livin,'" their ninth recorded project together, and a celebration of the space the husband-and-wife team now occupy – at the top of bluegrass music.

Dec. 8 -- Cate Brothers: More than 50 years into their career, Earl and Ernie Cate are still hitting the high notes. Although semi-retired in 2010 after 40 years on the road, the brothers still perform three or four shows per year, and AACLive! is fortunate to be one of those chosen venues. Audiences may remember the last time they appeared on the AACLive! stage in 2015. What a show!

January and February performances remain to be announced.

March 30 -- The Iguanas: What if Americana actually encompassed all of the Americas? We'd have the Tejano and Conjunto sounds of the Texas/Mexico border region, as best exemplified by the accordion and bajo sexto, the American South's blues, jazz and New Orleans R&B, and the lilting grace and fiery passion of the music of the Caribbean, Mexico and Colombia. We'd also have one of New Orleans' premier distillers of this musical melange, The Iguanas.

And as a bonus, AACLive! has announced a performance by Chris Smither -- according to the Associated Press, "an American original, a product of the musical melting pot and one of the absolute best singer-songwriters in the world." He'll be back sometime in the fall of 2023 to play a concert postponed by the pandemic.

Season tickets for AACLive! are $300, and individual show tickets are $52.50 at aaclive.com. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., and doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the 801 Media Center at 801 N. "A" St. in Fort Smith.

Darin and Brook Aldridge



The Iguanas

