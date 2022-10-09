Joel E. Anderson, chancellor emeritus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame for his lifetime achievement and contributions to 4-H. He was one of sixteen inducted during a ceremony at Gallaudet University in Washington D.C., where honorees were presented with a National 4-H Hall of Fame medallion, plaque and memory book. Anderson was involved in 4-H as a schoolboy, eventually becoming Arkansas State 4-H Club President. Later, he served more than a decade as a member, then chairman, of the Arkansas 4-H Foundation Board, which owns and oversees the C. A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center and raises support for 4-H awards. He and his wife Ann helped to establish and provide financial support for the Arkansas 4-H Governor’s Award, a scholarship that recognizes Arkansas 4-H’ers who have fulfilled an extensive list of 4-H accomplishments as well as interviews before a board of judges.

Former Arkansas Game and Fish Commissioner George Dunklin Jr. received the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies’ John L. Morris Award for lifetime commitment to fish and wildlife stewardship. The award, presented at the Association’s annual conference, is reserved for citizen conservationists who demonstrate exemplary leadership and commitment to large-scale natural resource challenges. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and conservation partners Ducks Unlimited, the University of Arkansas at Monticello and Dale Hall, former U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service director, cited Dunklin’s influence, leadership and dedication to the conservation of waterfowl and wetlands throughout North America. In addition to being an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission member, Dunklin served as president and chairman of Ducks Unlimited and was recognized as the 2009 Budweiser Conservationist of the Year. Dunklin’s most recent project is the Five Oaks Agricultural Research and Education Center, which he founded through his family foundation in partnership with the University of Arkansas to train graduate-level biologists in hands-on management of wetlands ecosystems.

Hendrix College will award Odyssey Medals to three alumni at a special convocation on Oct. 27. They are Ken Babcock, Class of 1965, Special Projects; Beth Wiedower Jackson, Class of 1999, Service to the World; and Mel White, Class of 1972, Global Awareness. Babcock is a waterfowl biologist and retired conservationist. Jackson, executive director of the Astrodome Conservancy, is a preservationist with experience in the fields of community revitalization and cultural heritage development. White was a reporter and editor at the Arkansas Democrat newspaper, spent several years writing and producing music at a Little Rock recording studio and worked for eight years as a writer and editor at the Arkansas Times when it was a magazine. In 1990 he became a freelance writer specializing in natural history and travel, writing mostly for National Geographic Society publications. The Odyssey Medal is presented to alumni whose life achievements exemplify the ideals of the Hendrix Odyssey Program.

Ann Bryan, a University of Central Arkansas adjunct faculty member, was appointed by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson to serve on the State Review Board. The 11-member State Review Board works with the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program to make nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. Bryan serves on the boards of directors for the Quapaw Quarter Association and the Historic Dreamland Ballroom. Additionally, she is a paper specialist for the American Institute for Conservation and the co-owner of Bryan and Devan Conservation. Bryan served previously on the board of directors for the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts. Bryan has been involved in historic preservation and restoration since 1994 and was certified by the National Council for Interior Design Qualification in 2001. She has worked on several historic homes and buildings, including the childhood home of musician Levon Helm.

Scarlett Bobrowski of Springdale has received a Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Scholarship from Arkansas Tech University for the fall 2022 semester. The $6,000 scholarship is awarded on academic merit and has a total potential value of $18,000 over three years. She graduated from Northwest Arkansas Community College with honors, receiving two degrees: an associate of arts and an associate of science in liberal arts & sciences. She was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa and the honors program at Northwest Arkansas Community College, as well as making the dean’s/ president’s list each semester since enrolling in postsecondary education.

Sculptor and jewelry designer Morgan Hill, an Arkansas native, won the 2022 Chrysalis Award, which is given annually to an emerging artist by the James Renwick Alliance for Craft, which cited her for work that “draws on a wide range of aesthetic and conceptual influences from 90’s pop culture, cult films, and costume design, to her traditional Southern upbringing.” Hill was a Core Fellow at the Penland School of Craft, a national craft education center dedicated to the creative life located in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains from 2015-2017. In 2018, she was a Windgate International Turning Exchange Fellow at the Center for Art in Wood, a wood art educational institution located in Philadelphia, Pa. Her work is carried in galleries across the U.S. and internationally. She creates her work at Treats Studios in Spruce Pine, N.C., a studio cooperative she co-founded.

The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund recognized several people at its annual fundraiser, A Night of Hope, on Thursday. Honorees included Christa Jones, director of Nursing Programs at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, for Educator of the Year; Leah Redmon, Chief District Court Clerk at Saline County, for Employer of the Year; Bridget Russell, a nurse at two Little Rock hospitals and tutor to single parent students who are studying nursing, for the Bonnie Nickol Volunteer of the Year; Racheal Williams, a fall 2021 Arkansas State University graduate who teaches third grade at LISA Academy in North Little Rock and who is also studying for her master’s degree in teaching and has maintained a 4.0 GPA in her graduate studies, Alum of the Year; and Raquelle Roulette, who graduated this spring from University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College with a 4.0 GPA and is also an entrepreneur, author and online student at the University of Arkansas working on her bachelor’s degree in business, Student of the Year. The School of the Year is Baptist Health College Little Rock, which has helped Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund single parents graduate and be prepared for professional employment.

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to give recognition to Arkansans for their achievements. Civilian and military achievements are accepted.

Please follow these guidelines:

1) Must be an Arkansan or have graduated from a school in Arkansas.

2) Received an award, scholarship, medal or promotion.

Pageants, deans’ lists, graduations or military enlistments are not accepted.

No photographs please.

To submit an Achiever, email us at news@arkansasonline.com with the words “Arkansas Achievers” in the subject line.