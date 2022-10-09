Adam Creek answered the call from to make switch from law enforcement to football coach at Subiaco Academy

SUBIACO -- Adam Creek didn't retire from one job to go to another.

It was much deeper than that.

"I went from one calling to another I felt like," Creek said.

Creek served in law enforcement for 20 years and is now in his first year as the football coach at Subiaco Academy, an international college preparatory, Roman Catholic boarding and day school located in Logan County.

He helped veteran coach Michael Berry for the past three years as the Trojan's offensive coordinator before Berry retired from coaching and handed the reins of the program over to Creek.

"I felt really good about it," Berry said. "He was excited about it. I've gained a lot of administrative responsibilities over the past few years, and adding football to it was quite a bit on my plate. I felt like the timing was right. Adam was ready. The kids respect him. The kids love him. The kids trust him."

Berry retired from his coaching duties once before in 2017 and Steve Moore took over for two years. One of Moore's coaches, Joe Devine, was later named the interim head coach. When Devine took a teaching job at nearby Paris where his wife, Jordan, was the volleyball coach late in the summer of 2019, Berry stepped back in to coach the Trojans, and Creek was the only assistant remaining on the staff.

"Adam said he wanted me to teach him how to be a head coach," Berry said. "He wanted to know the ins and outs and the politics and all the responsibilities that come along with being a head coach in high school. For three years, that's what I did. I went to our head master last spring and told him that Adam was ready. We went to Adam and met with Adam about how he would feel about a promotion to head coach."

Creek's elevation to head football coach, the 20th at Subiaco Academy since Father Louis Duester started the varsity program in 1924, marked a full circle from what he originally wanted to do 25 years before as a tight end at Waldron and at Southern Arkansas University.

"I was really big into all the sports in high school," Creek said. "That was my intention when I was in college was to be a football coach. Most of my schooling and my planning was to be a football coach."

His appetite to be a football coach was whetted quickly in college when SAU won a share of the Gulf South Conference championship in his first year there in 1997 and went to the NCAA Division II National Playoffs.

In his first three years at SAU, the Muleriders lost just four games during the regular season and by just a combined 15 points under coach Steve Roberts, now with the Arkansas Activities Association.

He remembers Creek, who put on 25 pounds of muscle before his junior year from his 6-4, 235-pound frame in high school and earned All-GSC honors for his blocking prowess at tight end for the run-oriented SAU offense.

"He was very intense and very aggressive," Roberts said. "I met with him multiple times about his academics and his career. He was a good blocker."

Creek played with Fort Smith Northside great and All-American linebacker Fred Perry, Fort Smith Southside standout Mike Webb, and quarterbacks Adam Pendergrass and Jamie Yates, offensive lineman Michael Boster and receiver Drew Cone from Van Buren.

"We had a bunch of guys from up here," Creek said. "That group was a lot of fun to play with."

During his final year in college, though, the pull to law enforcement was too strong to ignore.

"I decided toward the end and switched my major to Criminal Justice, and I had a business degree," Creek said. "My family is in law enforcement. My dad is retired law enforcement. My older brother and my little brother are in it. It's a family business. I decided to get into that."

His dad, Steve Creek, is a retired Major from the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department, his older brother, Wyatt McIntyre, is with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department and his younger brother, Steven Creek, is with the Fort Smith Police Department.

Before he even graduated from SAU, Creek started working with the Magnolia Police Department in May 2001 and worked there until December 2003, when he joined the Fort Smith Police Department as a patrol officer. In June 2007, he was selected to the Property Crimes Task Force with the criminal division. From 2008 to March 2014, he served as a detective in the Crimes Against Persons Unit and was selected as the Police Officer of the Year in 2011.

In March 2014, he was selected to the Internal Revenue Service Task Force and was promoted to Sergeant. When he left, he was the Supervisor of the unit that investigated homicides, robberies and rape.

His son, Drew, was playing for Charleston at the time, and the family visited Subiaco Academy.

"My son wanted to come to school here, and we came on a visit," Creek said. "I played football against them, and we came here and I just loved the place. My wife looked online and there was a job opening for a residential life person."

With the additional task force units that Creek had been on, such as the FBI task force, U.S. Marshals Service task force, and the drug task force, he could retire with a full pension with 28 years of credit so he retired from law enforcement and went to work at Subiaco Academy as a full-time employee in 2018.

"I thought I could retire and go to work here," Creek said. "Then I started helping coach and got my teaching certificate."

The next year, he joined Berry's staff as an assistant football coach.

"I helped out coach Berry a lot, and he put a lot on me as a coach to get me ready," Creek said. "I think he knew it was about time for him to step down, and he's still my boss."

When Berry made the decision to step away from coaching, Creek was ready to step into the position.

"He put a lot on me to get me ready so it hasn't been much of an adjustment because I'm not doing much different than I did last year," Creek said. "There's more responsibilities as far as behind the scenes stuff, but as far as coaching the game it hasn't been much different."

Berry knew Creek was ready because Berry was in a similar situation years ago when he was an assistant under both Bill Wright and Marion Glover, the legendary Pine Bluff coach who coached at Subiaco Academy in 1999.

"I learned basically everything I know from Bill Wright and Marion Glover," Berry said. "I wasn't prepared to be a head football coach when Coach Glover left, but I had spent a year as his defensive coordinator. I paid attention to every single thing that he did from the time he walked in the building to the time he left. That's what Adam has done."

Creek's start to his career as a head football coach wasn't exactly how he thought it would be as the Trojans dropped the first two games of the season including a close 18-14 loss to Spring Hill and then a 36-6 loss to Mountain View.

"Those first two games, I was wondering if I was the right man for this job," Creek said. "We're starting to come together and hopefully we'll be a contender at the end."

Subiaco Academy has a three-game win streak heading into Friday's clash with 8-man football's No. 1 Fountain Lake.

Creek was the offensive coordinator when Berry guided the program from 11-man to 8-man football.

"We love it," Creek said. "It's competitive. We're not going to win every game, but the games we lose I feel like we're in it. We're not getting beat up by four-star athletes."

Subiaco Academy went 2-8 in its last season in 11-man in 2019, marking the ninth-straight season with a losing record.

In 2019, Subiaco Academy lost to Lincoln 54-7, to Ozark 54-6, and to Dardanelle 63-0.

"I remember game planning for Ozark," Creek said. "I'd sit there and look at their defense, and I'm wondering what can we run?"

He turned to Berry and said. "I don't have anything. Any suggestions?"

Halfway through his first season as head coach, Creek hasn't had a hard time separating his 20 years in law enforcement and dealing with adults in difficult situations to dealing with teenage boys.

"Sometimes, I feel like I have to reel myself in," Creek said. "I was always so serious at work. Now that I'm working with kids, I try to relax and not be so serious and uptight."

Dealing with a dropped pass, a blown coverage, or an off-side penalty isn't so bad after 20 years in law enforcement.

"Every time you deal with somebody they're in the midst of one of the worst days of their life," Creek said. "It's very seldom a pleasant experience. Somebody just had a car accident, somebody just died, somebody just got robbed, somebody just got assaulted. The day you never want to see, the day you never want your kids to see, they're dealing with them."

Not only is the situation different but so are those that are involved.

"It's so much different. They're good kids, they're not in trouble, they're not in the middle of a crisis," Creek said. "I get to guide them and joke with them and teach them and be a father figure for them. Some of them are a long way from home. I can be here for them and take care of them."

Creek has also had the luxury of building his own staff, adding Tommy Haas and Isaac Cotherman. Like Creek, even his assistants have varied backgrounds.

Haas was just hired as Subiaco Academy's baseball coach.

"He's a baseball guy and grew up playing baseball," Creek said. "He came here to coach baseball, and I dragged him into football."

Haas, a Lamar graduate, played collegiately at both North Arkansas College in Harrison and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff before playing in the Pecos League, hitting .308 with five homers with the California City Whiptails in the first two years playing professionally.

Cotherman was in construction last year at this time in Texas.

"We had a job opening for a teacher, and he had some background in that," Creek said. "He's got a big family, and they wanted to get up here. He's a strong Catholic, and they came here."

The biggest joy, though, for Creek is coaching his son, Drew, a junior linebacker for the Trojans.

"That's been awesome," Creek said. "I coached him in kindergarten. He went to Charleston before we came here, and they have little league football so I coached him all the way up until the sixth grade. Then he came here in the seventh grade. In the eighth grade, I started coaching the junior high."

After running his team through sprints to end practice this week, Creek stood and enjoyed a sunny October day looking over the green grass of Reynold P. Maus Sports Complex as fall approached. It was starkly different from standing over a crime scene.

"This is a whole lot better," Creek said. "I would much rather be standing out here on this beautiful football field at this school than doing that, that's for sure."

Adam Creek, fourth from left, stands with other law enforcement officers after he announced he was leaving to take the football coaching position at Subiaco Academy. Courtesy photo

