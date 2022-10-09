Anniversaries





Linetta and George McDonald of North Little Rock are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary by traveling to some of their favorite locations throughout the United States. The couple were married Oct. 6, 1972. She is the former Linetta Ricks, and is a retired church secretary and custom cake designer. He is a retired chief master sergeant of the U.S. Air Force. They are the parents of Brian McDonald of Sherwood and Leslie Cloer of Wylie, Texas. The couple have two grandchildren.

Bettye and Kenneth Grooms of Maumelle will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Wednesday. The couple were married Oct. 12, 1952. She is the former Bettye Willis. Both are retired from Sherwood Realty Inc.



