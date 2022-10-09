Artists repairing LR murals

On Seventh Street in Little Rock, under a railroad bridge, a pair of artists carefully worked with spray cans and a paint roller to make repairs to a series of murals defaced earlier this week by someone police said they questioned but released without charges.

Jose Hernandez, a Little Rock artist who painted some of the murals that line the street, has lost count of the number of times he's had to paint over vandals' efforts to deface the art pieces. He guessed it has been more than a dozen times.

Usually, the culprit never is caught.

This time, a Reddit user posted what appeared to be a photo of a man in the act of vandalizing one of the murals with a can of white spray paint.

Little Rock police included the photo in a tweet Thursday, saying the man had been identified and that "a criminal investigation is underway."

Although the man was brought in for questioning, he'll face no charges, police spokesman Mark Edwards said, declining to say anything more about the case. Edwards declined to identify the man.

Another artist involved in the mural projects, Nicole Stewart, said in a Facebook message that she's not surprised no charges are being filed. The stretch is owned by the Union Pacific Railroad, which allowed the artists to paint the murals.

Many of the murals were painted in 2020, during the social unrest caused by the murder of George Floyd, although some of the pieces predate that summer.

"I have no idea who the cops spoke to, because it wasn't the artists," Stewart wrote.

Edwards wouldn't say whether detectives spoke with Union Pacific about the vandalism.

The artists don't contact police about the vandals, Hernandez said. Most of the artists don't trust the police, although it would be nice to see something happen to the people who deface the art, he said.

"This happens often, for various reasons, because someone doesn't agree with what we're painting or they're just immature and destructive," Stewart wrote.

The artists pay for the repairs out of their own pockets, Stewart added.

Hernandez on Saturday was in the process of carefully reapplying lines of magenta paint with a spray can, slowly covering over the splotches of black paint that marred the mural.

The job would be easier if the artists could afford a power washer, Hernandez said, because a clear coat protects the art itself, and the vandals' handiwork would come right off. But they can't afford that, so they make repairs by hand.

"Regardless of why someone defaces the murals, it doesn't matter because the murals are still important because of what they represent to other people and what they represent about our city," Stewart wrote.