BANKRUPTCY WATCH

ALMA Nathan Allen Smith, 3105 Fairway Drive, Oct. 5, 2022, Chapter
13.
ATKINS Anita Fay Bouzek, 26 Cabin Road, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
AUSTIN Caleb J. Crawford, 402 Mc-Collum Road, Oct. 5, 2022, Chapter
7.
BELLA VISTA Joseph Lee Gray, 10 Easington Lane, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Lisa Jane Gray, 10 Easington Lane, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
David Eagle, 17 Sunart Lane, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Alise Danielle Dodson, 22 Mansfield Drive, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
Victoria Fendler, 28 Carroll Drive, Oct. 5, 2022, Chapter 13.
BENTON Tammy Lynn Thompson, 1222 W. Maple St., Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Tammy Lynn Thompson, 1222 W. Maple St., Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 7. Alindria D Johnson, 2716 Richland Hills Drive, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter
13.
Edward Joseph Milam, 311 Troutt, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tonya Dee Milam, 311 Troutt, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Virginia A Weems, 4404 Glenda Lane, Oct. 5, 2022, Chapter 13.
Amanda Tiner, 391 Ballard Drive, Oct. 5, 2022, Chapter 7.
BENTONVILLE Jamie L. Hodge, 808 SW Arrowhead Drive, Oct. 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
Sarai G. Hodge, 808 S.W. Arrowhead Drive, Oct. 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jordan William McCune, 1526 Bella Vista Road, Oct. 5, 2022, Chapter 13.
CABOT Christopher O’Neal Jackson, 63 Springwood Court, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
CADDO GAP Dawayne Francis Goodin, 549 Buttermilk Springs Road, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13. Alicia Goodin, 549 Buttermilk Springs Road, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
CENTERTON John Bradley Bowman, 401 Novarra Drive, Oct. 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
COLT Amber Winter, 785 SFC 267, Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Jeffrey Lee Tyus, 410 Sixth St., Apt. 501, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter
13.
Skylar A. Martens, 1955 Clarks Drive, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Scott E. Tipton, 20 Carroll Lane, Oct. 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
DARDANELLE Earl Markus Trouerbach, 1106 N. Seventh St., Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Brooke Leigh Trouerbach, 1106 N. Seventh St., Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
DE QUEEN Gisel Gomez, 213 B Rink Road, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
DES ARC Misty M. Derden, 402 S. Whipporwill, Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter 7.
DESHA April Hernandez-Munoz, 435 Hulsey St., Oct. 5, 2022, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Maggie R. Lowery, 1211 W. Oak St., Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
Robert Larry Lassiter, 819 Virginia St., Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
Joyce Lynn Lassiter, 819 Virginia St., Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
FARMINGTON Jeffery Allen Bruno, 258 Samuel Place, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Laura Lynn Bruno, 258 Samuel Place, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 13. Megan Garcia, 11723 East Creek Lane, Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter 13.
FORDYCE Ray Earl Eddington, P.O. Box 955, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
FOREMAN Justin Scott DeNoon, 267 Little River, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Gwendolyn Michelle DeNoon, 267 Little River, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter
13.
FORREST CITY Michael Julian Sampson, 423 Old Madison Road, Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter 13.
Brenda Kirksey, 874 Sherwood Drive, Oct. 5, 2022, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Rhonda Gail Metheny, 3500 S. 74th St. Apt. H1, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
GRAVETTE Thomas Gene Ward, P.O. Box 52, Oct. 5, 2022, Chapter
13.
GURDON Stacy Lamar Hawthorne, 409 South St., Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
HACKETT Kevin Dawayne Johnson, 7032 Pleasant Hill Road, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
HARRISBURG Michael Johnson, 21171 Buffalo Lick Road, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Rebecca Johnson, 21171 Buffalo Lick Road, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
HARRISON Ryan Keith Thompson, 401 Wynnewood Drive, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Corinna Colleen Thompson, 401 Wynnewood Drive, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
HATTIEVILLE Michael Heath Emison, 179 MacMountain Road, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
Rebecca Ann Emison, 179 Mac-Mountain Road, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
HEBER SPRINGS Janice Elaine Kain, 801 Quitman St., No. 4, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
HINDSVILLE C.R. Lance, P.O. Box 43, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ginger Marie Lance, P.O. Box 43, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
HOLLY GROVE Velma Strong, 18441 Ark. 17, Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS Dakota Blankenship, 2378 Airport Road, Oct. 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
Richard Ross, 105 Bay Ridge Loop, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Allan David Thornton, 3 Provecho Lane, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
HUNTSVILLE Kyle D. Criss, 688 Madison 7250, Oct. 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jessica L. Criss, 688 Madison 7250, Oct. 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE Eddie Dean Scott, 1 Wright Circle, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
JERSEY Ronnie Lee Smith, 4938 U.S. 63 South, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
Wynoka Ann Smith, 4938 U.S. 63 South, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Shonna Rena Cody, 4238 Ark. 163, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Bradley W. Walling, 501 Vine, Apt. A, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Christina C. Walling, 501 Vine, Apt. A, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jeremy Guy Spencer, 6703 E. Highland Drive, Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter 13. Erica D. Spencer, 6703 E. Highland Drive, Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter 13.
LAKE CITY Velon Dwayne Marshall, 107 Cherry St., Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter 7.
LEOLA Vivian Rudolph, 10 Dallas 409, Oct. 5, 2022, Chapter 13.
LEPANTO Fabian Anderson, 423 Thompson, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter
13.
LITTLE ROCK Gary A. Parks, 24 Glenmere Drive, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Julia M. Kees, PO Box 34405, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Shawndolyn Joyner, 8312 Reymere Drive, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Janice Nelson, 1801 Champlian Drive, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Tongal Humphrey, 11515 W. David O Dodd Road, Apt. 7, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
Dontarius Henderson, 11214 Mesa Drive, Apt. H13, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jeannie C. Brown, 7 Ben Crenshaw Cove, Oct. 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
Demetris Luckey, 3305 Maryland Ave., Oct. 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
Torrian D. Woods, 75 Plantation Drive, Oct. 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
Amanda Nelson, 13111 W. Markham St., Apt. 146, Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter
13.
Khanesha Webb, 13111 W. Markham St, Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter 13.
Aleta R Hayes, 12202 Teton Forest Drive, Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter 7.
Travas Marrs, 54 Wafer Edge Drive, Oct. 5, 2022, Chapter 7.
LaShika N. Waller, 500 Napa Valley Drive, Apt. 1325, Oct. 5, 2022, Chapter 13.
Edna Brown, 4400 Bowers St., Oct. 5, 2022, Chapter 13.
LOWELL Rafael Vega, 521 Tumbleweed St., Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
MABELVALE Karneisha Hunter, 5 Richsmith Cove Apt. 510, Oct. 5, 2022, Chapter 13.
MALVERN Logan David Haws, 370 Northridge Road, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Logan David Haws, 370 Northridge Road, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
MANILA Karri Kathleen Hamlett, P.O. Box 166, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
MARKED TREE Larry Walker Jr., 111 River Road, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter
7.
Brittany Nicole Walker, 111 River Road, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
MAUMELLE Gabrielle Miller, 10720 Richsmith Lane, Apt. 620, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
MONTICELLO Patsy Lawrence, 219 W. Jackson Ave. Apt. A1, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Linda Carole Woodard, 529 S. Speer St., Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter 13.
MONTROSE Dolleatha M. Webster, P.O. Box 221, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Dolleatha M. Webster, P.O. Box 221, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
MOUNTAIN HOME Mark Scott Seidner, 147 Chaperal Drive, Oct. 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
Johan Charles Smith, 321 S. College St., Oct. 5, 2022, Chapter 13.
NEWARK Heather Lee Potts, 715 W. Sixth St., Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 13. Heather Lee Potts, 715 W. Sixth St., Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Keiseana Perry, 14012 Knighton Cove, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Donald L. Holley, 300 Wisteria, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Melissa K. Holley, 300 Wisteria, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Latisha White, 5608 Francis St., Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Harold Duncan, 521 Green Oak Drive, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
Juan Hall, 1401 W. 18th St., Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter 13.
PARIS Michael R. Whitson, 2457 E. Brown St., Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter
13.
Misty N. Whitson, 2457 E. Brown St., Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Jasmine Simone Moore, 1500 Brentwood Drive, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Dorothy Joshua, 823 E. 13th, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
Felicia Gay Rollins, 607 Henry Wilkins Drive, Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter
13.
Earlene Jones Jackson, 6654 Jerico Road, Oct. 5, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kanyya L. Martin, 2411 W. 33rd Ave., Oct. 5, 2022, Chapter 7.
PINEVILLE Jeremy Evan Smith, 3600 Ark. 177, Oct. 3, 2022, Chapter
7.
Jeremy Evan Smith, 3600 Ark. 177, Oct. 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
POCAHONTAS Dennis Lynn Ashlock, 95 Crenshaw Road, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Nina May Ashlock, 95 Crenshaw Road, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
PRESCOTT William Gregory Mc-Bride, 250 Nevada 26, Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter 13.
Angela Marie McBride, 250 Nevada 26, Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter 13.
REDFIELD Billy Nowlin, 7 Cozy Lane, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13. Whitney Lanea Nowlin, 7 Cozy Lane, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Allen Keith Norwood, 1117 W. Persimmon St., Apt. A, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Pamela S Norwood, 1117 W. Persimmon St., Apt. A, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
ROYAL Patricia F. Claypool, 123 Pinegrove Lane, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
RUSSELLVILLE Shagtastic Enterprises Inc., 1907 E. Main St., Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 11.
SAINT JOE Buck C. Wood, 175 N. Center St., Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter 7. Kera M. Wood, 175 N. Center St., Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter 7.
SCOTT Jackalyn Michelle Harris, 17011 Harvey Watson Place, Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter 13.
SEARCY Donna Sue Rouse, 128 Bennett St., Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter
7.
James Joseph Foust, 131 Wild Cat Loop, Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter 13.
SILOAM SPRINGS Kenneth John Manahl, 1209 Latisha Lane, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
SMACKOVER Grant Arthur Harrington, 208 W. Seventh St., Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter 7.
Scarlotte Ilene Harrington, 208 W. Seventh St., Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter 7.
STUTTGART Derrick S. Thomas, 1217 S. Long, Sept. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Yancy Upchurch, 2700 Woodland Road, No. 912, Oct. 5, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jennifer Mann Upchurch, 2700 Woodland Road, No. 912, Oct. 5, 2022, Chapter 13.
VAN BUREN Debra Lynn Strebe, 605 Harding St., Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Michael Joesph Gravelle, 604 Hardin St., Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Cherie Lynn Gravelle, 604 Hardin St., Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Vickie Sue McFadden, 710 15th St., Oct. 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
WALNUT RIDGE Ricky Eugene Willison, P.O. Box 207, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Dorothy Brewer, 313 W. Oliver, Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter
13.
WHITE HALL Carmen Renee Pairsh, 202 Little Lane, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Michael Green, 105 E. Holland Ave., Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter 7.
YELLVILLE Evan R Linder, 2875 MC 6035, Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.